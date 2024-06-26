That 90s Show Season 2: Debra Jo Rupp Teases Major Differences Between The Season 1 And 2

Fans of That 90s Show have something big to look forward to as the beloved series gears up for its second season. The highly anticipated Season 2 of That 90s Show is set to premiere on June 27 on Netflix. In the upcoming episodes, Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) is returning to Point Place. And, obviously, her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), are thrilled.

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith shared some insights into what we can expect in the upcoming season. Let’s look at all the major changes and fun moments that the fans can expect in the sequel.

A new beginning for Season 2

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith shared some exciting details about the second season with TV Insider. The biggest difference between the first and second seasons is the freedom to dive deep into the characters and the stories. “In Season 1, we had 10 episodes where we had to introduce many new characters and kind of lay everything out. But in Season 2, we just get to fly with it now,” said Rupp.

Rupp claimed that the young characters have grown and evolved. The audience will get to know them more, their families, and where they come from. This season will strike a balance between heartfelt scenes and humorous scenes. One thing is for sure the sequel will have a richer storyline that will keep the viewers hooked.

New dynamics and relationships

Kurtwood Smith shared that the writers have tried to match Red and Kitty with different kids in Leia’s friend group. For example, Red will be spending more time with Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), who is looking for a father figure. Smith also noted that he hasn’t spent much time with some characters. Characters like Nikki (Sam Morelos) or Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide).

But Smith also believes that the small interactions he had with them were really fun. Also, in the sequel Kitty’s mission to have her son Eric (Topher Grace) and daughter-in-law Donna (Laura Prepon) move back to Point Place is on. Rupp even mentioned that Kitty’s mission in life is just to get back her family under one roof. Although it is confirmed that Donna will appear in Season 2, Eric’s return is still uncertain.

Leia’s love triangle

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger as Leia found himself in a complicated situation. She broke up with Jat to avoid the pain of a long-distance relationship. But, soon she realized that she really liked Nate and almost kissed him. Jay later decided that he wanted to keep dating Leia, leaving a love triangle unresolved.

The trailer teases all the group’s secrets being revealed in hilarious ways. There are scenes of the gang having a goofy battle on top of a water tower. And, there will be more wacky situations for the group. Don Stark will also return as Bob Pinciotti, who has moved in next door.

Other guest stars include Andrea Anders, Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Matt Rife, Jason Mewes, Tommy Chong, and more.

Looking ahead

With Season 2 set to premiere soon and Part 3 already confirmed, fans can look forward to more exciting episodes. That 90s Show Season 2 will continue to honor its predecessor, That 70s Show by keeping its heart and humor. So, don’t miss the premiere of That 90s Show Season 2 on June 27 on Netflix. Get ready for more laughs, surprises, and the beloved antics of the Forman family.

