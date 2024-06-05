That 90s Show Season 2 Trailer Reveals All-Star Cameos and Unravels Finale’s Shocking Almost Kiss Drama; DEETS

That '70s Show fans are eagerly awaiting the return of its spinoff That '90s Show's second season. The trailer was just released, and it has everyone talking! With promises of nostalgia, laughter, and drama, it's shaping up to be an unforgettable season as per PEOPLE.

Plus, there are plenty of all-star cameos to look forward to, and it appears that we'll finally get answers about that dramatic almost kiss from the previous season.

Reunion in Point Place

Prepare for a summer full of adventure and fun in Point Place, Wisconsin! Leia Forman and her friends have returned for another season of mischief at the Forman house. With Jay, Gwen, Nate, Ozzi, and Nikki by her side, Leia is ready for some fun and maybe a little trouble along the way. This summer is shaping up to be unforgettable!

As Leia begins her first driving lessons, things quickly become chaotic. With Kitty, Red, and Bob Pinciotti attempting to assist, the situation is anything but smooth sailing. In a candid moment on the highway, Leia's nerves get the best of her, leaving everyone feeling frazzled. Red's urgent "Grab the wheel!" encapsulates the chaos perfectly!

Revealing secrets and teenage drama

But, besides all the summer fun, there is some serious drama brewing. The trailer teases the aftermath of Leia and Nate's almost kiss, which is causing some serious tension. As secrets begin to emerge, Leia is left to face the consequences of her actions and wonder where she stands with Jay. It's been an emotional rollercoaster for our girl, Leia.

All-star cameos and guest appearances

And that is not all! Prepare to see some exciting guest appearances alongside our favorite familiar faces. From Seth Green as Mitch Miller to appearances by Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, and others, the star-studded cast is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With so many surprises in store, this season is shaping up to be one to remember.

That '90s Show Season 2 is shaping up to be a real treat for fans, whether you've been watching since the beginning or are just getting started. There's something for everyone in this mix of nostalgia, humor, and gripping drama. Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as Leia and her friends face the challenges of their teenage years in 1996. From belly laughs to heartfelt moments, this is a journey you won't want to miss.

Part 2 of That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on June 27, with Part 3 following on October 24. Don't let the summer go by without catching up with Leia and the gang as they embark on more adventures in Point Place.

