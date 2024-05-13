That 90s Show Season 2 Trailer Reveals Familiar Faces From The 70s Show And A Crossover Surprise; See Here

Netflix’s The 90s Show is set to return with season 2 and the humor along with it. The trailer for the show reveals the story, building up the character arch while introducing some familiar faces from the original series, That 70s Show. The first trailer of the Netflix original promises drama in the lives of Nate, Leia, and Jay, where Leia, at the end of the previous season, was seen kissing Nate while still in a relationship with Jay. Meanwhile, Kitty and Red’s characters in the preview add much-needed laughs to the scenes.

What should the viewers expect from season 2 of The 90s Show?

The first season of the revived show was largely loved not only by the critics but also by the audience across the globe. Looking at the numbers, the makers have decided to make season 2 of the Netflix series rather larger and more humorous than the previous one. That 90s Show season 2 will be released in two parts of eight episodes, rather than 10 episodes in one go.

The first part of the show will be released on June 27, and the second half of the season will be out on October 23. The showrunners had earlier dropped hints about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appearing on the spin-off to recreate their original roles from the original show. However, the celebrity couple has denied the reports and will not be reprising their characters from That 70s Show. However, Seth Green has confirmed his return to the spinoff and will be refreshing the audience's memories by donning the character of Mitch Miller.

The trailer gets the viewers excited about the new season as it gives glimpses of the new as well as the returning faces of the show.

How will Seth Green’s character affect the show?

With Seth Greens returning as his nerdy character Mitch Miller in That 90s Show, the viewer could replace him with Eric, who was similar to Miller in the series. Mitch Miller in That 70s Show was heavily obsessed with pop cultural items like G.I. Joe, Star Wars, and sci-fi media, It would be interesting to watch how the makers plan on developing his character as he returns to the screen after years.

Apart from the recurring stars, the show has also made room for new actors and crossovers. The guest stars for the series will include Grammy Award winner Lisa Loeb. Carrying out a crossover with A Different World, the makers have brought in Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes as Silent Bob and Jay.

The show will return to Netflix nearly a year later, on June 27.

