‘That ain’t Saint West, that’s Kanye Jr’: Netizens react as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son flips off the paparazzi

Netizens react and compare Saint West to father Kanye West as he flips off the paparazzi

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Sep 20, 2023   |  03:59 PM IST  |  821
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West (instagram)
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West (instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Saint West flips off the paparazzi that were standing outside
  • The viral video of Saint's response to the paparazzi ignited a flurry of reactions on social media

7-year-old Saint West, son of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, following his recent basketball game in Los Angeles, flipped off the paparazzi that were standing outside to click him and his mother, Skims mogul Kim Kardashian.

Saint's reaction

The viral video of the incident shows the seven-year-old Saint playfully flashing his middle finger towards the paparazzi while Kim Kardashian, dressed stylishly in a strapless top and high-waisted jeans, attempts to shield his face from the cameras. Despite Kim's efforts to maintain composure, Saint couldn't help but burst into giggles, revealing his amusement.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'hanging out' with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. amid Kanye West's housing lawsuit

Fans react

The viral video of Saint West's response to the paparazzi ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. Some viewers, like one commenter who said, "Can someone zoom in on when she 'scolded' him, I must've missed it." Another commenter added a touch of cultural humor, saying, "I am going to show this to my Mexican parents and show them what ya'll consider 'scolding'." Meanwhile, another comment reflected on different parenting styles, stating, "Scolding? My Mother would have knocked the S&@! out of me... but this is how you get marketing now, I guess." Amidst the varied responses, one fan playfully remarked, "That ain't Saint West, that's Kanye Jr," suggesting that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Kardashian-West family when it comes to making a statement.

ALSO READ: Kanye West's open casting call on Instagram for models in Italy stirs up controversy

Advertisement

FAQs

What did Saint West do?
Kim Kardashian's son Saint West stunned fans with a wildly inappropriate gesture after a basketball game.
When was Saint West born?
5 December 2015
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!