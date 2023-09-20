‘That ain’t Saint West, that’s Kanye Jr’: Netizens react as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son flips off the paparazzi

7-year-old Saint West, son of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, following his recent basketball game in Los Angeles, flipped off the paparazzi that were standing outside to click him and his mother, Skims mogul Kim Kardashian.

Saint's reaction

The viral video of the incident shows the seven-year-old Saint playfully flashing his middle finger towards the paparazzi while Kim Kardashian, dressed stylishly in a strapless top and high-waisted jeans, attempts to shield his face from the cameras. Despite Kim's efforts to maintain composure, Saint couldn't help but burst into giggles, revealing his amusement.

Fans react

The viral video of Saint West's response to the paparazzi ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. Some viewers, like one commenter who said, "Can someone zoom in on when she 'scolded' him, I must've missed it." Another commenter added a touch of cultural humor, saying, "I am going to show this to my Mexican parents and show them what ya'll consider 'scolding'." Meanwhile, another comment reflected on different parenting styles, stating, "Scolding? My Mother would have knocked the S&@! out of me... but this is how you get marketing now, I guess." Amidst the varied responses, one fan playfully remarked, "That ain't Saint West, that's Kanye Jr," suggesting that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Kardashian-West family when it comes to making a statement.

