'That came back to haunt me': When Robert Pattinson joked about not exercising for The Batman role

Robert Pattinson (Image via Facebook)

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Batman fans were upset commenting on whether the actor is suitable for the role or not. 

Robert Pattinson in Batman (IMDb)

When Robert  Pattinson spoke about how a joke he made earlier backfired

Earlier in 2020, Robert spoke playfully in a GQ interview about not working out for the role. Turns out he didn't make things any easier for himself as it backfired and many fans took his joke to mean that he wasn't taking the role as seriously as he should have.

During an  interaction with the Movie Maker, Robert opened up about the remark he made and its effects. He said “That really came back to haunt me. I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out, I think it’s like an English thing.”

“Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever,” the actor added.

Robert Pattinson in The Devil All The Time (IMDb)

Robert Pattinson stated the necessity of being fit for playing the role of Batman

During the interaction, Pattinson went on to share how exercising is a requirement for playing Batman. "You're a Batman impersonator. You must exercise,”, he continued. 

In May 2020, Robert was questioned about his exercise routine in preparation for the physically demanding role of Batman. The actor shared, "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem.," Pattinson added. You created a standard. In the 1970s, nobody was engaging in this.”This did not sit well with the fans because the actors who played Batman before him, such as Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, went to tremendous lengths to build amazing physiques for the part.

Meanwhile, it is It's not the first time that one of Robert's funny remarks was been misconstrued to his disadvantage. He had joked in an interview,  early in his career that he didn't wash his hair. In response to that, and many thought he was serious about it. 

