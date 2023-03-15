'That can't be right: Why Brendan Fraser couldn't believe he won an Oscar for Best Actor

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser couldn’t believe his ears as he thought his name had been read out by mistake when he was announced as the winner in the Oscars' Best Actor category.

The "Blast From The Past" star earned the most prestigious coveted Best Actor trophy for his role in 'The Whale' at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Although the actor first thought it was a mistake but later got convinced when he heard Halle Berry announcing him as the winner.

After winning the most illustrious award, Brendan confessed in his speech that when he first heard his name, he thought it can't be him but it was, so he thought he should get up and say something quickly.

This thought came to his mind from the previous mix-ups. Back in 2017, 'La La Land' was mistakenly declared as the Best Picture winner by presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, but the real winner was 'Moonlight,' instead.

All About Brendan Fraser

A Canadian American actor, Brendon Fraser, is well-known for his leading roles in several comedies, dramatics, and blockbusters. The Oscar winner has been acting for 30 years. He rose to fame for his role in George of the Jungle and Rick O’Connell in The Mummy Trilogy. He has worked in several prominent films like Gods and Monsters, The Quiet American, Journey To The Centre of the Earth, etc. Most people recall his wide blue eyes from films like "George of the Jungle," "Encino Man," and "The Mummy." He was, by all accounts, the naked poster kid of the 1990s, though he did begin to take on more serious roles such as "Crash" and "Gods and Monsters". The Whale" was the film that won him an Oscar and a Screen Actors Guild Award which seems to establish not only his comeback but also his demand as an actor.

