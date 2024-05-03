‘That Delusion Concerns Everyone': Royal Experts On Prince Harry And King Charles' Relationship

Prince Harry better relinquish hopes of a reconciliation with his father, King Charles, let alone with brother Prince William, royal experts suggest. The former royal member, who now resides in California with wife Meghan Markle and his two kids, will return to the UK in attendance of the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

However, Kinsey Schoefield of the To Di For Daily podcast had ample insights on where Prince Harry currently stands with the Royal family. She insinuated that a reunion with brother Wiliam is seemingly unworkable owing to their rift. But King Charles, though hurt by Prince Harry’s former actions, shall certainly meet his youngest son on a limited time stamp during his visit to London.

The Royal family has lost trust in Prince Harry

On Tuesday, April 30, Kinsey Schoefield, who hosts the To Di For Daily podcast, which is precisely a pop-culture take on the British Royal family, delved into the 39-year-old royal heir’s estranged relationship with the Royal family with a range of insights.

Schoefield told Fox News Digitial that while The King is happy to "spend time" with Prince Harry, he "will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves and who have shown him unconditional loyalty" during the Invictus Games. She further added, "Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone."

The intensity of the situation stems from Prince Harry releasing his tell-all memoir, Spare in January 2023 soon after he stepped down from royal duties. The book spilled never-heard-before secrets and insider information about the monarchial family causing a “tsunami of hurt” to them. “Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry,” the 39-year-old host disclosed.

Despite Prince Harry flying into the UK from across the globe after his father’s cancer diagnosis, he was allowed a reported 45 minutes with King Charles. “It is likely, given that he is courageously battling cancer, that Harry will see the king. The king’s door is always open to his son, though that does not mean they have a meeting of minds,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the news outlet.

Whereas, royal author Christopher Andersen speculated that Prince Harry might not get “much time” to spend with his father while there’s still “great, simmering anger” between the royal brothers.

Prince Harry will lead the Invictus Games 2024 alone

News broke that none of the senior royal members will reportedly join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games this year, which marks its 10th anniversary. Moreover, the royal heir’s wife, Princess Meghan Markle will also not accompany Harry to the royal event meant for injured, wounded, and sick veterans since 2014 but shall meet him in Nigeria the next day.

According to the Telegraph, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not yet handed out a confirmation of any royal members being in attendance at Prince Harry’s games. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were cut off from royally funded police protection in February owing to their step down from royal duties in 2020, they will have to pay for their own security from here on.

Prince Harry and Markle share two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

