‘That dissects my 17-year-old love life': Revisit the time Olivia Rodrigo called the discourse around her hit track Drivers License 'really weird'

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the rising names in the music industry whose fan base has been growing rapidly. The young Disney star has released song after song full of angst and heartbreak that resonated with people of all generations and walks of life. After releasing the song Drivers License and having it become a huge pop hit, the singer once reflected on her personal drama being thrust into the spotlight. Calling out the discourse around her hit track as ‘really weird’, she admitted that it wasn't exactly the most enjoyable experiences for her.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed it was a hard time when people dissected her love life

The young singer was not really used to people's interest in her love life. While her seemingly overnight success came with a lot of trolling and gossip, she was not ashamed of opening up and being vulnerable with her songs. In a conversation with GQ , the Drivers License singer admits she no longer looks at social media conversations about her. "It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life," said Olivia Rodrigo .

The pop star admits that she tries to stay off social media and remains oblivious to the public's opinion of her personal life on the internet. Her romance became a topic of social media fascination as her debut single, Drivers License was thought to be about her breakup with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett .

Has Olivia Rodrigo dated Joshua Bassett?

Their careers have taken off since first meeting and reportedly sparked a real-life romance on the set of High School Musical : The Musical: The Series in early 2019. During the filming of the Disney+ spinoff, Rodrigo, then 16, and Bassett, then 18, first met while starring as on-screen love interests Nini and Ricky. It was their incredible on-screen chemistry that convinced everyone that there was something between the two. Reportedly, Olivia Rodrigo was rumored to be dating Joshua Bassett in 2020 after they became close while working. However, neither party ever confirmed they were ever together.

