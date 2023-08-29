'That handed me my a--': David Ayer blames DC for his biggest heartbreak after Will Smith, Margot Robbie starrer USD 746 movie flunked

During an appearance on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast, David Ayer candidly discusses the emotional toll taken by Suicide Squad, asserting that the version of the film released was his most devastating heartbreak in Hollywood.

Hollywood's betrayal and emotional fallout

Comparing Hollywood to witnessing a loved one's mistreatment, Ayer compares his experience with Suicide Squad to a deeply personal betrayal. Reflecting on his mindset following the success of his film Fury, Ayer reveals his high expectations and creative aspirations for Suicide Squad. He bares the emotional investment he poured into the project, he said "Hollywood, I tell people, is like watching someone you love get fucked by someone you hate. The big one is Suicide Squad. That shit broke me. That handed me my ass.” He continued, “Come right off Fury, right? I had the town in my hand, could’ve done anything, and I did do anything. And [I] go on this journey with [Suicide Squad]. And the same thing — authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls. Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right?

Suicide Squad: From dark and soulful to unexpectedly comedic

Ayer delves into the pivotal turning point when his vision for Suicide Squad shifted dramatically. He describes how Deadpool's popularity shook the industry and how the unexpected success of the competing movie changed the course of his own career. Ayer recalls the decision to change the tone of Suicide Squad after Batman vs. Superman underperformed and received scathing criticism. He said "And then Deadpool opened… and they never tested Batman v Superman so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, Okay, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a fucking comedy now.'”

A glimmer of hope for the unseen cut of Suicide Squad​​​​​​

Despite the disappointment, Ayer's recent social media revelation offers a glimmer of hope. He shares that James Gunn has assured him that his original cut of Suicide Squad will eventually see the light of day.

