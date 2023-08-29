'That handed me my a--': David Ayer blames DC for his biggest heartbreak after Will Smith, Margot Robbie starrer USD 746 movie flunked

Director David Ayer opened up about his profound disappointment with Suicide Squad's outcome and blames DC for the failure of the movie

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 29, 2023   |  02:54 PM IST  |  3.6K
Suicide Squad (2016) (imdb)
Suicide Squad (2016) (imdb)

Key Highlight

  • David Ayer candidly discusses the emotional toll taken by Suicide Squad
  • Ayer compares his experience with Suicide Squad to a deeply personal betrayal

During an appearance on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast, David Ayer candidly discusses the emotional toll taken by Suicide Squad, asserting that the version of the film released was his most devastating heartbreak in Hollywood.

Hollywood's betrayal and emotional fallout

Comparing Hollywood to witnessing a loved one's mistreatment, Ayer compares his experience with Suicide Squad to a deeply personal betrayal. Reflecting on his mindset following the success of his film Fury, Ayer reveals his high expectations and creative aspirations for Suicide Squad. He bares the emotional investment he poured into the project, he said "Hollywood, I tell people, is like watching someone you love get fucked by someone you hate. The big one is Suicide Squad. That shit broke me. That handed me my ass.” He continued, “Come right off Fury, right? I had the town in my hand, could’ve done anything, and I did do anything. And [I] go on this journey with [Suicide Squad]. And the same thing — authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls. Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right? 

ALSO READ: 'I’m soaking wet because...': When Margot Robbie revealed her poor first impression of Will Smith during USD 158 million movie audition 

Suicide Squad (2016) (imdb)

Suicide Squad: From dark and soulful to unexpectedly comedic

Ayer delves into the pivotal turning point when his vision for Suicide Squad shifted dramatically. He describes how Deadpool's popularity shook the industry and how the unexpected success of the competing movie changed the course of his own career. Ayer recalls the decision to change the tone of Suicide Squad after Batman vs. Superman underperformed and received scathing criticism. He said "And then Deadpool opened… and they never tested Batman v Superman so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, Okay, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a fucking comedy now.'”

ALSO READ: 'I’m a grown-a** man': When Will Smith turned down Margot Robbie for THIS during USD 168 million movie

A glimmer of hope for the unseen cut of Suicide Squad​​​​​​

Despite the disappointment, Ayer's recent social media revelation offers a glimmer of hope. He shares that James Gunn has assured him that his original cut of Suicide Squad will eventually see the light of day.

ALSO READ: 'You were the worst-looking cast member': When Barbie actor Margot Robbie made fun of Will Smith for his role in USD 585 million movie

Advertisement

FAQs

What is 2016 Suicide Squad about?
Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own.
How long is Suicide Squad 2016 movie?
2h 14m
Is Suicide Squad 21 a sequel?
The Suicide Squad is not a sequel to the 2016 movie, as producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com in April of 2019. But, it's not completely not a sequel, either, as there will be some returning actors and characters from the Ayer movie.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!