'That hit me like a ton of bricks': When Taylor Swift opened up about her girl squad being perceived as a 'clique'; claimed 'patriarchy allows men to...'

Taylor Swift opened up about her girl squad

During an interview with Rolling Stone , iconic pop singer Taylor Swift candidly opened up about her girl squad perceived as a “clique”. The interviewer asked, “Do your regrets on that extend to the way the “girl squad” thing was perceived?” Swift replied, “Yeah, I never would have imagined that people would have thought, “This is a clique that wouldn’t have accepted me if I wanted to be in it.” Holy shit, that hit me like a ton of bricks. I was like, “Oh, this did not go the way that I thought it was going to go.” I thought it was going to be we can still stick together, just like men are allowed to do. The patriarchy allows men to have bro packs. If you’re a male artist, there’s an understanding that you have respect for your counterparts.”

She also dished upon how “women are expected to be feuding with each other”, adding, “It’s assumed that we hate each other. Even if we’re smiling and photographed together with our arms around each other, it’s assumed there’s a knife in our pocket.”

Taylor Swift on Mental Trap

The interviewer also asked questions related to mental issues adding, “How do you escape that mental trap?” Swift answered, “Since I was 15 years old if people criticized me for something, I changed it. So you realize you might be this amalgamation of criticisms that were hurled at you and not an actual person who’s made any of these choices themselves. And so I decided I needed to live a quiet life because a quiet personal life invites no discussion, dissection, and debate. I didn’t realize I was inviting people to feel they had the right to sort of play my life like a video game.”

