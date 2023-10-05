'That human instinct...': Revisit the time Harry Styles admitted he couldn't breathe in THIS scene of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, says he had 'sense of panic'

Harry Styles made his acting debut essaying the role of a soldier in World War II in the movie Dunkirk. We are revisiting an interview when Styles spoke about his debut, the challenges he faced while shooting underwater and more. The enormous buzz surrounding the debut as well as the critical acclaim he received for the movie proves the fact that Dunkirk casting was as flawless as its captivating storyline.

Harry Styles spoke about a scene from Dunkirk where he was devoid of oxygen

Chistopher Nolan’s epic Dunkirk portrayed a shot where Harry Styles was seen devoid of oxygen underwater post the German attacks. Harry Styles admitted that acting out these scenes were not as difficult because he was in fact struggling underwater. In a 2017 interview with USA Today, the actor shared, "It very naturally creates this sense of panic. It’s so much that human instinct, that point of being underwater." He continued, "While you’re down there filming and acting out the scene, you’re also thinking, 'I cannot breathe for much longer than this' which obviously helps the situation."

He also recalled a conversation with the filmmakers before the shoot. He shared while laughing, "It was the day before I got to France (to shoot). They were asking if I could swim. And it was a lot of swimming. It was more like, 'If we make you swim forever, will you drown?'"

Harry Styles shared his experience on the sets of Dunkirk

However, the One Direction singer also shared that filming Dunkirk made him realise what the soldiers in the war had to go through. He admitted, "Watching the film, it puts it in context what these guys might have actually gone through. It was so real. And it makes it very difficult to complain about what we might have gone through for a few hours."

In a separate interview with Big Issue, Harry Styles shared, “There was one day when we were filming, where we were swimming nearby one of the larger boats – I think that was the day there was the most amount of things going crazy. There was a boat blowing up as you were swimming, there were bullet noises everywhere, there was fire, people screaming and cameramen screaming… There was a lot going on. There was a bit where you’re like, are we filming? What just happened?”

After receiving acclaim for Dunkirk, Harry Styles also starred in the movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

