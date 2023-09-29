'That is apparently all forgotten about..': When Prince Harry exposed Royal Family's double standards against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been away from the royal family across the pond for around three years now. During this time the duo has given many interviews, and done a docu-series talking about their experience with their family. One of the major talking points even before the duo left Britain was the way the media talked about Markle and how the royal family treated her. In an old interview, the father of two called out the double standards.

Prince Harry calls out the double standards

In an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry opened up about the bias against Meghan Markle. He said, "That’s the unconscious bias. But they always tell on themselves. The press will tell on themselves and the family will tell on themselves as well." He claimed that in the past his family has done their own share of questionable things, and somehow his wife is still targeted. Harry continued, "You look back on the history of how many members of my family have shouted at staff, [and] that is apparently all forgotten about, and Meghan’s the bully." The then 38-year-old admitted that his family across the pond had some issues they needed to on, adding, "It’s like, what? No, no, no. The members of this family that are literally brought up within this construct, have some issues to deal with."

Prince Harry on the struggles of his Meghan Markle, and him

Reportedly Harry saw his book as a way to tell his side of the story, rather than a way to reconcile with his family. He recalled, "I was coming back to Frogmore after Archie was born, and I would walk into the nursery and there she [Meghan] was in floods of tears, tears dripping on Archie while she was breast-feeding him." The prince claims, that it was his "breaking point." He claimed, that the former actress doesn't "read the stories" because if she did, then, "She would be dead."

Meanwhile, the author of Spare claimed that righting his family's wrong has become his "life’s mission," even if a lot of people will have a problem with that.