'That is legitimately my greatest achievement': When John Krasinski opened up about his real life fairytale marriage with Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, two Hollywood stars who captured our hearts in different ways than their fictional alter-egos, Jim and Pam from The Office, have undeniably crafted a real-life fairytale marriage. During an interview with Huffington Post, Krasinski couldn't help but gush about his wife while promoting his new film, The Hollars, a project in which he both directed and starred.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's love carnival

In a world where celebrity relationships often face scrutiny and skepticism, Krasinski's genuine adoration for Blunt shines through. He proudly proclaimed, "That is legitimately my greatest achievement, and I'm OK saying that," referring to his marriage to Emily Blunt.

ALSO READ: When Emily Blunt sent John Krasinski to a 'quite place' while talking to Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr

He also gushed about his wife's incredible talent at the Thursday night premiere of his latest film, The Hollars. John shared a sweet and touching moment, admitting, "I came to visit during the pre-records for Into The Woods, and I remember director Rob Marshall turning to me and saying, 'It's so great,' and I replied, 'Yeah, I've never seen her sing.'"

Krasinski then playfully also recounted how Rob Marshall did the slowest double take in history before orchestrating a 125-piece ensemble for her performance, and that's when he couldn't stop his happy tears.

ALSO READ: 'I was in such a good shape': When Emily Blunt credited Tom Cruise for helping her bounce back from pregnancy

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are a beloved Hollywood couple, celebrated for their heartwarming relationship. They tied the knot in July 2010 and have since been blessed with two daughters, forming a beautiful family. Their love story has captured the hearts of many, and their endearing moments together continue to inspire.

It's all rosy and pink for John Krasinski

Furthermore, in an interview with Parade, John Krasinski expressed his deep affection for Emily Blunt, comparing life with her to winning the lottery. This sentiment speaks volumes about the happiness they share. It's evident that the couple cherishes each day together, with a sense of anticipation that each one will be better than the last.

What sets this couple apart is their incredible connection, evident through their non-verbal communication. Their facial expressions, body language, and the subtle touch they share speak volumes about the intimacy and understanding they have for one another.

The couple hasn't been shy about sharing their affection publicly. Heartfelt quotes exchanged between them, as seen in various sources, provide glimpses into their deep love and appreciation for each other. These moments of tenderness only strengthen their image as a power couple in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Additionally, Emily Blunt has also divulged a key ingredient to their successful marriage - the importance of continued love and attentive listening. This sage advice underscores the foundation of their strong bond and enduring relationship.

ALSO READ: 'Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have a pretend marriage for publicity': Amy Schumer once criticized the couple; here's how they reacted