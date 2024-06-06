'That Is My Ultimate Bucket List': Meghan Trainor Expresses Interest In American Idol Judge Role, Eyeing Katy Perry's Seat

For years, American Idol has been a stage where dreams can come true, attracting viewers with its combination of incredible talent and celebrity judges. Now that Katy Perry has stepped down as a judge, fans are eager to see who will take her place. Among the contenders, one stands out: Meghan Trainor, the beloved pop star, as per ET.

Meghan Trainor's bold declaration

During a recent interview with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and brother, Ryan Trainor, Meghan Trainor expressed her excitement about possibly joining the American Idol judging panel. Meghan didn't hesitate when Daryl suggested she replace Katy Perry.

She enthusiastically stated, "There's nothing I want more in life than to be a judge on 'American Idol.' That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, please consider me on your show. Please, 'American Idol!' Please! I'm ready. Alright, yeah, I would love to."

Meghan Trainor's enthusiasm for the job has piqued the interest of her industry colleagues. Luke Bryan, a former judge, praised Meghan's upbeat personality and quick wit, saying she'd add a positive vibe to the panel. Ryan Seacrest chimed in, praising Meghan's talents and sense of humor as exactly what the show needed to keep things interesting and entertaining.

Katy Perry's preferred replacement

While Meghan Trainor is interested in the position, Katy Perry has already identified a potential successor. The former judge is quite taken with breakout country star Jelly Roll, even joking that he could end up in politics or the clergy. Regardless of her fondness for Jelly Roll, Katy shared that the new judge must be authentic, bold, and true to themselves above all else.

With Katy Perry's departure leaving a void, the search for a replacement is underway. Jordin Sparks, the former American Idol winner, is one name that has been floating around. Fans are rallying behind her, seeing her as a natural fit given her own experience on the show and her ability to spot raw talent.

