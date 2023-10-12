'Words matter': When Selena Gomez spoke online after Hailey disclosed about her relationship with Justin

Back in 2022, a day after Hailey Bieber's Call Her Daddy interview was released, where Hailey publicly discussed whether Justin Bieber ever dated her and Selena Gomez at the same time, Selena Gomez made a rare appearance online.

Selena Gomez came live on TikTok after Hailey's interview

In a TikTok live, she thanked her fans and reminded them that the words they use about others matter. Selena didn't directly address Hailey's interview in the clips shared online. This was the first time Selena had spoken since the interview's release, making her message more significant. Selena said in the live video at that time, I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen and all I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words [her makeup line Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte lipstick and lip liners, which Gomez did a press tour of Europe to promote] 'cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter. So it’s coming from me, and I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out, so have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love. Thank you.”

In the viral Call Her Daddy interview, Hailey discussed her relationship with Selena and suggested that Selena never publicly defended her from the hate she received from Justin and Selena's fans. However, Selena had, in fact, gone on Instagram Live and asked her fans not to attack anyone when they were harassing Hailey in October 2019. Selena had also faced harassment from Hailey's fans. Hailey and Justin got back together in June 2018, months after Justin and Selena's on-off relationship of ten years ended in March 2018.

Hailey Bieber opened up about her relationship with Selena

Regarding her relationship with Selena, Hailey revealed that they had spoken privately. She emphasized "Yes, [we have spoken]. Yes [we have spoken after my marriage], so that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love. It’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good and we could walk away with clarity and respect, then that’s fine. Which had brought me a lot of peace, and I’m like, ‘Hey, we know what happened. It is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative, and there’s going to be new ones that come [from this interview]. It’s never going to end, and that’s why I get to the point where like, that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff because I’m like, there will be something new. ”