'That little girl becomes a young lady': When Billy Ray reacted to Miley Cyrus' outrageous 2013 VMAs twerking and grind on USD 10 million singer

Miley Cyrus might make headlines for various reasons, but she's still her dad Billy Ray Cyrus' little girl. Back in 2013, Billy Ray talked about Miley's controversial image on Piers Morgan Tonight. When asked about Miley's twerking and her eye-catching performance at the VMAs, Billy Ray seemed to avoid a direct answer. He said, "It gets even stranger when that little girl becomes a young lady," he then added "the shock factor is tremendously higher than it used to be." He solely focused on how Miley has transitioned from her Hannah Montana days to becoming a true artist.

Billy Ray talks about Miley’s journey as an artist

Explaining that his perspective is about music and how a song and artist come together, Billy said, “I'm her daddy. I come for that school of as a singer-songwriter, as a musician, that it starts with a song. And it's that magic moment when a song finds the right artist, the right singer, and it becomes a synchronicity of that moment in time.”

He believes Miley has something special and that she's just being herself—a real artist. He continued, “Miley harnessed into something very special. She's just Miley. She's an artist, she's real. I think that's what's happened over the years, Miley has been reinventing her sound. She's evolving as an artist herself. I think that it's all of what everyone is calling controversy now. That's still my Miley.”

When talking about Miley's VMAs performance at that time, Billy Ray said that even if she had performed in casual clothes, her strength as an artist would still shine through. He suggested that the attention might not have been the same, but her talent would still be undeniable.

Miley shared about her relationship with father Billy

During her recent Backyard Sessions on Hulu, Miley shared that there's a big difference between her and her dad when it comes to fame and success. She explained that when her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, feels loved by a big audience, it means a lot to him emotionally. It's like healing an old wound from his childhood. But for Miley, she's always been treated like a star, so it doesn't affect her in the same way. It makes her feel emotional.

Miley also shared that she has many fond memories of singing with her dad and learning from him. She thinks he's really talented, especially when it comes to singing. However, she believes that his vocal talent hasn't received the recognition it deserves.

