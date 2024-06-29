'That Made The Script...': Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron Share That Their New Netflix Romcom Initially Had Different Title

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron reunited again on screen for their new romantic comedy, A Family Affair. Efron and Kidman had worked before in the 2012 crime drama The Paperboy. In this new movie, they are playing the role of each other's love interest.

However, the actors recently revealed that their latest Netflix movie initially had a different title. They noted that the original title was called Motherf***er. Efron mentioned that despite the unusual title, it grabbed their attention and made them eager to read the script. Read on further to know more details.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are once again playing the role of each other's love interest in the latest Netflix movie, A Family Affair, as before this film, they played lovers in their 2012 crime drama The Paperboy.

Kidman and Efron, who had the perks of reuniting on-screen years later for another intriguing project, recently revealed that the title of their new movie was different than the current one.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Efron shared that their rom-com project originally had a different title, noting that it was named "Motherf***er," after which The Bombshell movie actress added the title "somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title."

However, though the initial NSFW title was unusual, the actors explained that it caught their attention, as The Paperboy actor said, "That made the script stay at the top of the pile. It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

Richard LaGravenese reveals why Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron were perfect for A Family Affair

In an interview with CinemaBlend, A Family Affair film director Richard LaGravenese shared why the casting of Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron was perfect for his latest rom-com movie. LaGravenese explained that he noticed Kidman and Efron's chemistry right when they began "first-day rehearsals on set."

He said that both the actors saw each other on the set and "embraced and talked about old times," noting that their friendship was "apparent" right from the beginning, which helped them work together "easily and so gracefully."

Richard LaGravenese's film follows Zara Ford (Joey King), who works as the personal assistant for her self-absorbed Hollywood star boss, Chris Cole ( Efron), and finds out that her widowed mother, Brooke Harwood (Kidman), is having a romantic affair with him.

Meanwhile, A Family Affair is now available to stream on Netflix.