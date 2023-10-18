‘That makes me want to…’: When Taylor Swift once explained THIS is the reason why idea of dating gave her ‘panic attacks’

Taylor Swift is a mega-artist today. Ever since she first grabbed the spotlight, Swift has always been in the news for one reason or another. But what particularly stuck out in her days back then was her relationships. The singer-songwriter was always in the news for her very high-profile relationships and was often judged and scrutinized for the same.

Being in the spotlight is never easy, and on top of that, with your relationships so publicized, it’s bound to be difficult, and that’s exactly what she felt. In a 2014 interview with People, Taylor Swift got candid about how and why the mere idea of dating gave her panic attacks.

Taylor Swift explained why the idea of dating gave her panic attacks

Taylor Swift used to date and compose songs about a slew of Hollywood gents, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Harry Styles. But she retired from the game very long ago, and for good reason. In an interview with People magazine , she shed light on why dating takes a toll on her mental health.

The Blank Space singer said, “The idea of a date gives me a partial panic attack! It includes 40 paparazzi cameras peering through windows at us, which is neither relaxing nor appealing to me. That makes me want to crawl under the couch!"

Swift insisted that she had good company on the couch. "I own two cats. That's all I require." However, the Eras Tour creator then said, "Being single has encouraged me to define my life on my own terms... It's a very liberating period."

Type of guy Taylor Swift would want to date

In the same interview with People Magazine, Taylor Swift revealed she would only give up this for an astonishingly extraordinary person.

The Anti-Hero singer said, "It would take an astonishing human for me to even consider getting back into a relationship. It would take something truly extraordinary from a one-in-a-million individual for me to face all of that."

She then added that she had no idea who she’d like to be with, as she didn’t have any missing pieces at the time, and said she was in a happy place and was not looking for anyone.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been recently making news for her rumored romance with NFL player Travis Kelce. The rumors started going around in September this year, and after that, she and the NFL player were often spotted out and about in the city.

