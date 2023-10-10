'That makes two of us': When Selena Gomez admitted she made Justin Bieber cry at the David Letterman show

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on-agin, off-again relationship was a rollercoaster of emotions that captivated fans for years. Beginning as teenage sweethearts, they faced the challenges of fame and intense media scrutiny. Their love story featured dramatic breakups and passionate reconciliations, often played out on social media. Despite the turbulence, their deep connection remained undeniable, and their music often reflected their love and heartbreak. Eventually, they both moved on to new relationships, but their history together remains a significant chapter in their lives.

Selena Gomez shared when she made Justin Bieber cry

During an interview with Letterman, pop singer icon Selena Gomez

once opened up about how she made Justin Bieber cry, although she was single at the time. Letterman asked Gomez “if she’s dating boys now”. Gomez said, “No, not yet.” The host then reflected on her previous relationship with Bieber saying, “I remember last time you were here, you were with Justin Bieber, and is that not going on now?”

Gomez replied, “No, I’m single.” Letterman then talked about the time when he made Bieber cry, “Now the last time he was here and I got into a conversation and I said something and then he said something and I said something and I made him cry.” Gomez hilariously responded, “Well, then that makes two of us.”

Selena Gomez is enjoying being on her own

After Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez found her own path to happiness. She embraced her independence and focused on her career and well-being. Selena began releasing chart-topping music, launched successful beauty ventures, and became an advocate for mental health awareness. While her past with Justin Bieber was a significant chapter, Selena's ability to thrive and enjoy her life post-relationship has been an inspiring journey of self-discovery and personal growth. She remains an icon of empowerment and self-love for her fans worldwide.

