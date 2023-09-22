"That might get a little messy: Vinny Guadagnino respects 'bro code' and won't pursue Sophie Turner amid separation with Joe Jonas

Vinny Guadagnino, known for his role in "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," recently revealed on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast that he won't pursue a romantic relationship with newly single Sophie Turner. The reason behind this decision? He shares an old friendship with Turner's estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

Guadagnino's friendship with Joe Jonas

During the podcast, Vinny Guadagnino disclosed that he and Joe Jonas were friends at a certain point in their lives. This connection has made him hesitant to pursue any romantic involvement with Sophie Turner, considering the potential complications “I actually was … friends with Joe at a certain point, so that might get a little messy,” the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star, 35, says while promoting Season 2 of “All-Star Shore.”

Guadagnino reminisced about a weekend in Las Vegas where he hung out with Joe Jonas. This happened during the off years of the Jonas Brothers' career. It's worth noting that Las Vegas is where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner famously tied the knot at Chapel L'Amour in 2019.

Vinny Guadagnino emphasized that he and Joe Jonas share mutual friends. Their shared social circle provided the opportunity for them to bond and party together in Las Vegas. Guadagnino spoke highly of Jonas, describing him as a "good guy."

Sophie Turner's appreciation for Jersey Shore

While Guadagnino won't be pursuing a romantic relationship with Turner, he expressed his gratitude for the "Game of Thrones" actress' rumored appreciation of his reality show, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." He mentioned that it means a lot to him, especially since he is a fan of "Game of Thrones" himself.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The couple shares two daughters, Willa and another daughter born in 2022, whose name has yet to be revealed.

The divorce proceedings have become contentious, with Turner suing Jonas to return their children to England. Jonas has contested the lawsuit, asserting that it disrupts their previously amicable co-parenting arrangement.

Since filing for divorce, both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been spotted in New York City. Turner spent time with her friend and fellow Jonas ex, Taylor Swift, while Jonas hung out with his younger brother and bandmate, Nick Jonas.

All-Star Shore season 2 premiere

Vinny Guadagnino's revelation coincides with the premiere of "All-Star Shore" Season 2, which airs on MTV. Fans can catch the new season on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

