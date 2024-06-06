'That One Kept Me Awake': Sofia Vergara Reveals Why She Was 'Self-Conscious' While Filming Intimate Scenes For Netflix's Griselda

Sofia Vergara recently opened up about her experience filming intimate scenes for her latest Netflix series, Griselda. The actress shared that she was apprehensive about filming those scenes and felt 'self-conscious.' Vergara also details the challenges she faced while bringing the challenging character of Griselda Blanco to life.

Sofia Vergara's astonishing rise began in the entertainment industry when she starred as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. Since then, she has worked on several big-banner projects and has successfully cemented her top-shelf spot as an A-list star.

While Vergara has effortlessly depicted many characters on screen, her role as Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries Griselda, in which she almost looked unrecognizable, has left everyone speechless. According to People magazine, she recently attended the Netflix FYSEE event, where she opened up about filming s*x scenes in the series.

The actress admitted that she felt 'self-conscious' about her body image while shooting those scenes. She emphasized that her age was the reason for her concerns, noting that filming those scenes in her '30s wouldn't have worried her.'

However, now that she is 51, the prospect of filming them made her worried. She said, "I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific," adding, "I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side. Uh, I'm vain, I guess. That one kept me awake, I think."

Although she was nervous about filming intimate scenes, the outlet noted that she admitted that the scenes “came out good.” Vergara stated, “It's really dark, and Andy [Baiz], the director, is very artistic, and he made me feel super comfortable, and he's like, ‘We're never going to stay like a long time on you [the camera].' "

Sofia Vergara opened up about how she prepared herself for playing Griselda Blanco

In a previous interview with the aforementioned magazine, the 51-year-old actress shared how she prepared herself for playing the role of the infamous Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco. Sofia Vergara explained that she had to "investigate" to understand "what it meant to be a woman in that era."

The actress told the outlet, "It was a lot of work, it was a lot of preparation," noting that depicting the real-life character of the drug lord Griselda Blanco, who was "a mother, a Colombian woman… that turned into this monster." She said, "So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand it."

Griselda is available for streaming on Netflix.