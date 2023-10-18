‘That person is only…’: When Hailey revealed it was 'definitely not easy' being compared to Justin Bieber's exes

Hailey Beiber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, is a stunning model and entrepreneur. She has been in the limelight ever since she was a teenager. She often finds herself in a whirlwind of news for her relationship and sometimes for her fashion skills. Speaking of relationships Hailey married the all-time hit singer Justin Bieber in 2018.

After her marriage to the singer, she is often scrutinized for one or another reason. But once Hailey decided to answer fans back. As reported by Elle in 2020, Hailey Bieber addressed and expressed how she felt after continuously being compared to her husband's past relationships in the couple's Facebook watch series The Biebers on the Watch.

Hailey Bieber once expressed how she felt after constantly being compared to Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriends

As reported by Elle during the couple's Facebook watch series, The Biebers on the Watch Hailey decided to speak about people constantly comparing her to Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriends. This came up when a fan asked her a question related to it.

The query was how the Biebers manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship. To which the Baby hitmaker responded, saying, "Ooh, that's good for you."

The Rhode founder then answered the question and said, "Let me begin by noting that there's probably a lot more I could say on that specific issue, about that subject. It was definitely not easy. Justin understands that I've had a very, really difficult time dealing with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons and just made me feel like a lesser woman.”

The model then spoke about how difficult it is to cope with other people's opinions and revealed she believed that at times online people have a tendency of making others feel inferior. She then added it might be because of something the people on the internet went through in life and helped them in some manner.

She further expressed herself and shed light on keeping herself sane, she said, “That truth doesn't make it any easier, but I try to remind myself, 'That person is only making me feel this way because they're going through something themselves.' I've talked about it a lot, and I've talked about how... I think I've reached a place where people will say anything they want. They think they know what occurred in his life and his relationships, and they think they know what happened between us and our relationship and how we got here, and there's no way they could. They fabricate facts that they think are true but really aren't, and I got to a point where I'm like, 'Why am I even going to attempt to go out of my way to set the record straight where it's really nobody's business and it doesn't matter? ...People don't realize how much goes on behind the scenes."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s relationship

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship before they married. Hailey first met Justin in the late aughts, and they eventually had a short romance. Fans were obsessed with their affair, despite the fact that they preferred to keep it hidden. Justin formally married Hailey in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 in New York City, following a separation and a rapid reconciliation that resulted in a whirlwind engagement two years earlier. A year later, they married in front of friends and family in a more official ceremony.

Justin and Hailey Biber met in 2009 and were friends until 2016 when the Baby singer announced their love on Instagram. Following this, the pair separated for a short time before reconciling in 2018 and marrying that same year.

