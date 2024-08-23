‘That Sounds Like A Good Outfit': Adam Sandler Says Sandlecore Style Is An 'Accidental Thing'

Adam Sandler, who is 57 years old, has unintentionally turned into a fashion icon despite never having aspired to that position. He stole the show at the New York City premiere of his new stand-up special, Love You, on August 20. He displayed the development of his distinctive "Sandlercore" appearance.

Gen Z fashion enthusiasts have been enthralled with this unique style, which is distinguished by its carefree and unpretentious nature. Younger viewers are drawn to Sandler's easygoing style choices, which include sneakers, shorts, and oversized t-shirts.

His loose, roomy attire has unwittingly created a trend, with his characteristic style nicknamed "Madam Sandler" when worn with crop tops. Sandler acknowledged being startled by the trend, noting that his wardrobe choices have always been influenced by comfort rather than fashion. Thinking back, he said that he used to wear half-shirts and crop tops, but he understood that these looks would not be attractive to everyone.

Sandler seemed delighted and indifferent about the fad despite its success and the humorous moniker it has gained. He responded to the attention around his outfit with a playful demeanor, demonstrating his laid-back approach to both fame and style.

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, recently appeared on the red carpet, each displaying their distinct fashion styles. Jackie, 49, wore an elegant black minidress with pointed-toe flats, adding a touch of sophistication to the event.

In contrast, Adam dressed casually, wearing a bright yellow polo shirt and red trousers. His relaxed approach to fashion emphasized his comfort-oriented style, distinguishing him from more formal red-carpet trends.

Over the years, Adam Sandler's sense of style has gained popularity and helped to create a trend known as "Sandlercore." The preference for casual, comfortable clothing—such as brightly colored sneakers and Hawaiian shirts—defines this look. His distinct style, which combines comfort with individual expression, has changed some people's perspectives on and approaches to fashion.

In a March 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Adam talked about his simple dressing routine. He mentioned that his closet is full of similar t-shirts and shorts and that he usually chooses his outfits based on comfort rather than fashion.

He humorously described how he frequently chooses what is most comfortable for him, even if it means going up a size. His straightforward approach to dressing reflects his emphasis on comfort and practicality in everyday situations.

In a recent interview, Drew Barrymore humorously recalled a scene from Adam Sandler's 2008 film You Don't Mess with the Zohan in which she noticed Sandler's costume was very form-fitting. She explained that Sandler had originally worn a size large for his role as Zohan, but after a week of filming, he had to switch to an extra-large size. Barrymore joked about the change, pointing out how the role had an impact on his wardrobe.

When Jennifer Aniston asked Sandler what had caused the noticeable change in his attire, he gave a humorous explanation. He claimed that he gained weight after eating pizza at George Clooney's house. Sandler's light-hearted comment was met with laughter, as he attributed his wardrobe change.

