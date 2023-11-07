'That that was fate, like serendipity?': Halle Berry on making her fifth-grade teacher her child's godmother

Halle Berry recently opened up about her beautiful connection with her fifth5th grade teacher that still persists till today. While appearing on Gwenyth Paltrow’s podcast, the Oscar winning actress opened up about her teacher from grade school, Yvonne Sims who is also the godmother to her children.

Halle Berry on her connection with her fifthgrade teacher

Teachers can be incredibly influential in any young person’s life. With the help of a great teacher, one can overcome many obstacles in their growing years. Halle Berry was one of the lucky ones to have such a teacher, who didn’t just guide her in her younger years but also helped her in her later years to evolve as an adult and an artist.

"All of a sudden, on the first day of school, I see her at the middle school," the Monster's Ball actress told Paltrow. "And I'm like, 'What are you doing here?' And she's like, 'Oh, I'm now the counselor at the middle school.' So she was my counselor then, in my middle-school years."

The Oscar winner again got reacquainted with her teacher when she reached high school, where Sims turned out to be her guidance counselor. Throughout her years of learning, Halle Berry always found herself with the guidance of Yvonne Sims who had her back throughout her young adult life and even later as well.

Halle Berry’s fateful bond with Yvonne Sims

Having grown up in an abusive household with a lot of trauma resulting from her father’s behavior, Halle Berry was in need of a guiding figure who could help her navigate through her tough life.

Thankfully, she found the support of her teacher Yvonne Sims, who coincidentally found herself in a position to help the Oscar winner throughout her schooling days. Though, eventually Berry came to know that her presence wasn’t that big of a coincidence.

"Now that we're still in each other's lives, I said to her one day, 'Isn't it interesting that just happened? That that was fate, like serendipity?' the Bruised actress and director told Paltrow. "She was like, 'You think that just happened by mistake? I was following you all these years because I knew you needed me.' She followed me."

Even though it wasn’t as fated as she initially believed, Yvonne Sims presence in Halle Berry’s life ultimately turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

