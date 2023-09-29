That Time I Got Reincarnated as s Slime drops new anime trailer: Everything to know about Coleus' Dream series

Coleus' Dream, enthusiasts can experience a delightful interim experience at the same time as eagerly watching for the following installment in this spell-binding myth series

IMDB
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Shares Trailer for New Anime (IMBD)

Key Highlight

  • Running for 3 episodes, this special anime is ready to launch in Japan on November 1st
  • The creative group behind the anime consists of director Atsushi Nakayama
  • Slime Season 3 is scheduled for release in Spring 2024

Anime fanatics, put together to be pleased as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime are gearing up for a triumphant goback with a logo-new anime special. Fans have eagerly awaited this second, and now they can get a sneak peek of what is in store with these days released trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream

The anime's 2nd season concluded a while in the past, followed by means of the franchise's first movie. But the good information continues coming, as a 3rd season is already in the works. In the period in between, enthusiasts can look forward to this special anime set among the primary seasons.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream promises to be a thrilling addition to the series, exploring the mysteries of Primordial Violet and the mesmerizing Coleus Kingdom. The newly unveiled trailer gives a tantalizing glimpse of the characters and voice becoming a member of the collection for this captivating new adventure.

Running for 3 episodes, this special anime is ready to launch in Japan on November 1st. Unfortunately, as of now, there are no reliable facts regarding its global launch. However, enthusiasts in Japan can count on the skills of Masaya Matsukaze as Aslan, Atsushi Tamaru as Thouzer, Natsumi Hioka as Zenobia, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Paulo, and Takuma Terashima as Satoru, as they lend their voices to the collection.

The creative group behind: 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3'

The creative group behind the anime consists of director Atsushi Nakayama, with 8-Bit taking the production reins. Toshizo Nemoto is in rate of composition, Ryoma Ebata is responsible for character design, and Hitoshi Fujima will compose the music.

While That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is scheduled for release in Spring 2024, fans can capture up on the primary seasons and the Scarlet Bond movie, all available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The series follows the journey of Mikami Satoru, a corporate employee who is suddenly reborn in an exchange global as a slime named Rimuru. His quest starts off as he strives to create a world that embraces all races, fostering surroundings of inclusivity and reputation.

