‘That Was A Hard Cut': Young Sheldon Showrunner Opens Up About Scenes Axed From George Cooper's Funeral Episode

After a funeral and a farewell to Lance Barber's character, George Cooper, Young Sheldon came to an end. Not every shot that was taken for the funeral ended up in the final version of the major scene.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Steve Holland talked about the moments omitted from George's burial in the Young Sheldon finale. The infant of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) was heard crying at the start of the funeral.

Cut scenes from George Cooper's funeral: A closer look

Another scene that was removed was Sheldon's teachers trying to cheer him up with scholarly discussion. Although everything that was retained in the latter sequence was eventually eliminated for good reason, Holland admitted that it was "hard" to cut.

Holland noted that removing those parts was difficult, but it eventually made the show better. They had initially incorporated more humor and jokes but chose to eliminate them during editing since they seemed out of place. After seeing the revised version, they concluded the family deserved a moment of sadness without frequent jokes. This decision was made to honor George Sr. and the family's genuine emotions.

Young Sheldon showrunner on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Holland also discussed the upcoming sequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Despite knowing about the upcoming spinoff, he asserted that the Young Sheldon crew refused to utilize the series finale as a backdoor pilot for the new show. While prior episodes laid the groundwork for the Young Sheldon plotline, the primary focus was on bringing the tale to a satisfactory conclusion.

Holland emphasized the show's willingness to end on its own terms. While some narrative aspects were planned, such as Georgie and Mandy's marriage and new family life, they wanted the finale to pay homage to the previous program and its characters rather than setting up the new series.

