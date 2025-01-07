'That Was a Near-Death Experience': When Taylor Swift Called Out Ellen For Her Scary Pranks on Her Talk Show
When Ellen DeGeneres pulled a prank on Taylor Swift in 2009, the latter had a near-death experience. However, the talk show host called it one of the best pranks of her show!
Taylor Swift has been one of the most hilarious victims of former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’s scary pranks. The first prank DeGeneres pulled on the Cruel Summer singer was in 2009. The talk show host sent Swift to a fake dressing room and asked her to check something in the bathroom, which she did.
The multihyphenate was crouching down in the bathroom and jump-scared the pop star when she entered. Swift got so scared that she fell to the floor in shock. In another interview reflecting on the hilarious incident, when the comedian called the set-up one of the best scares on her show, Swift jokingly replied that it was like “a near-death experience.”
“There were several ways that I could’ve died,” the Maroon hitmaker said.
“Now you're being dramatic, that’s extreme,” DeGeneres replied.
After watching the clip back, Swift caught an embarrassing detail about the talk show host — her laugh. She joked about loving that laugh so much that she found herself imitating it at times. Swift then asked the audience to go back and watch the clip and notice the comedian’s quirky laugh.
“If you go back and watch it on YouTube, listen for her laugh, and then who will be the one that’s embarrassed? Not the one on the ground,” she said at the time.