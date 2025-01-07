'That Was a Near-Death Experience': When Taylor Swift Called Out Ellen For Her Scary Pranks on Her Talk Show

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Who Will Replace Hoda Kotb On Today With Jenna And Friends? Find Here

Golden Globes 2025 Touch Five-Year Highest Viewership Mark; Here's What Report Suggests

Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Sends Love To Victoria Beckham Over THIS Reason; Details Inside

Did you know Salman Khan almost came on board for Chandrachur Singh’s role in Kya Kehna? Here’s what happened next

Alia Bhatt's SOTY co-star Ram Kapoor says she could be next Deepika Padukone if she does THIS; recalls working with her, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra

Ananya Panday reveals why she made fun of her viral moment with Siddhant Chaturvedi about ‘struggle'; 'I’ve come to realize…’

Will Agatha All Along Return For Season 2? Kathryn Hahn Gives THIS Answer At The Golden Globes

Pushpa 2: Makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release ‘reloaded version’, here's what it will include

David Fincher Reveals Why He Couldn't Do Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea Remake Even Though He 'Really Wanted' To