'That was a near-death experience': When Taylor Swift recalled getting hilariously scared by Ellen DeGeneres

We are revisiting the hilarious moment when Taylor Swift attended the Ellen DeGeneres show and shared that she had a near death experience. This was due to all the pranks that DeGeneres pulled on her guests. Scroll below to get a detailed account of what went down on the talk show.

The episode started with Taylor Swift being frightened about the likeliness of another scary prank while on Ellen’s couch. However, DeGeneres revealed that she could not top how she had done it the first time. She also added, “You were the best scared… well, I don’t know Sarah Paulson was pretty good too.”

To this, Swift revealed, “That was a near-death experience. There were several ways I could have died.” Ellen responded with, “Well, now you’re being dramatic.” Swift then added, “I really just was watching that backstage and I was just thinking like thank you so much for going so above and beyond to make people happy.”

Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres revisited the 2009 prank that was pulled on the singer

Taylor then pointed to a picture of herself from the last time she got pranked and said, “That’s not a good example of it but it was funny afterward, you did this laugh afterward that I have found myself… I loved the sound so much that I found myself do it.” The icon then went on to imitate Ellen’s laugh in the funniest way.

She also sent a message to her fans saying, “If you go back and watch it on Youtube, listen for her laugh and then who will be the one that’s embarrassed.”

The incident in question was from November 2009, when Taylor Swift attended the show and was directed to a fake dressing room with cameras. The singer was expecting a room with pictures of her and Ellen but instead when she entered the room, Ellen jumped out and scared her. Swift’s reaction was hysterical as she fell on the floor. Throughout her appearances on the show, the singer has been scared multiple times. However, the dressing room prank is said to have been the best one yet. It ended with both the ladies falling on the floor and laughing.

