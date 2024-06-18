'That Was Always One Of My Favorite Of The Book': Daniel Radcliffe Excited For Harry Potter TV Adaptation

Daniel Radcliffe recently shared his excitement about the upcoming adaptation of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows into a television series. Speaking at the 2024 Tony Awards where he won his first Tony for best performance by a featured actor in a musical, Radcliffe expressed his anticipation for the new adaptation, which was confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery in April 2023.

Daniel Radcliffe looks forward to Harry Potter TV series adaptation

During interviews at the Tony Awards on June 16, Radcliffe, who is now 34 years old, remembered how much he liked the last book in J.K. Rowling's famous series. He said it might be a while before they adapt this final part, but he's excited to see how the story will be shown on TV.



He mentioned that it might take some time before they get to that, he assumes, but Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was always one of his favorite books and films, Radcliffe remarked, reflecting on its significance.



Fans are thrilled about Warner Bros. Discovery's plan to adapt J.K. Rowling's books for a new Harry Potter series. The Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, Casey Bloys, expressed excitement about taking viewers on a new journey through the Wizarding World with this Max Original series.



Bloys described Harry Potter as a cultural phenomenon, emphasizing the enduring love and fascination for the Wizarding World in a press release last year. He announced that in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, the new series will explore each iconic book that has captivated fans for years.



Radcliffe, despite his excitement about the series, has previously indicated that he will not be reprising his role as Harry Potter. In an interview with E! in May, He expressed excitement to watch the show like everyone else when asked if he would star in it. He added that he doesn't think it would work for him to be involved in any way.



However, Radcliffe did offer advice for the producers and young actors who will be taking on the iconic roles in the new series. At the Tony Awards, he emphasized the importance of allowing young actors to remain kids, especially in today's age of social media.



Radcliffe advised, "Just let them be kids still." He reflected on how different it would have been in the age of social media, noting that he was fortunate to have experienced it just before that era.



As the conversation of his Tony Award victory shifted, Radcliffe thanked his parents and girlfriend Erin Darke, with whom he has a small kid. In his acceptance speech, he thanked them for their continuous support throughout his career and dedicated his award to them.



"My mum and dad are here somewhere — happy Father's Day, Dad, I love you both so much," Radcliffe shared emotionally. He expressed his love for Erin, saying she and their child are the best things that have ever happened to him. Radcliffe thanked them and everyone else for their support.

Advertisement

Radcliffe's Journey: From Harry Potter to Broadway and beyond

Radcliffe's transition from the wizarding realm of Harry Potter to Broadway success is a testament to both his adaptability as an actor and his continuing bond with his legendary role. Radcliffe's comments echo fans' anticipation for the upcoming Harry Potter television series as well as their nostalgia for the old Wizarding World.

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe Scores First Ever Win; Thanks GF And Son In Emotional Speech