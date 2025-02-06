'That Was Difficult': Kristen Davis Recalls Fainting Amid Pressure to Stay 'Super Skinny' During Melrose Place Days

Many celebrities in showbiz have faced struggles when it came to fitting into a set beauty standard, and it appears that Kristen Davis is also one of them. The actress shared with People magazine about the pressure of staying thin and a certain instance that happened on the set of Melrose Place.

While conversing with the publication, Davis, referring to the above-mentioned show, expressed, “There was a general vibe on the set though, that was difficult, about the thinness situation.”

She added that each individual was “gorgeous and super skinny.” The Sex and the City star recalled thinking that was what she had to do as well. The actress ended up employing a running coach and would do 90-minute spin classes back to back.

Davis expressed that she was "frustrated," adding that she was sure about not consuming food and not being able to remember the part where she ate. The actress recalled experiencing lightheadedness and fainting in a parking lot one time. She also revealed not being able to recall her name, per People magazine.

Davis shared with the outlet that one day her co-star from Melrose Place, Thomas Calabro, came into her makeup trailer and shared about being content to see her there. He told the actress that, according to him, she looked “great.”

Advertisement

Davis reportedly thanked him and asked what he was talking about and what he meant. Calabro responded by saying that he knew that the producers of the show were very "stressed,” but he thought that it was incredible that they had a woman who had “curves.”

After the actress shared about her confusion, Calabto reportedly stated, “I just think they shouldn't, you know, put too much pressure on you.” The actress added, “I'm like, 'What?'"

As per the report, Davis went to the line producer and revealed what her co-stars told her about her weight. The actress recalled, “And he was like, 'We think you look beautiful,' and I was like, 'Yeah, and?' He goes, 'Just don't gain any weight."

The Deadly Illusions star shared that this sort of behavior on set was “normal” back then. She further stated that it was very stressful and if one “had hips, it was a situation.”