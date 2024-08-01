‘That Was Enough’: Lisa Kudrow Praises Matt LeBlanc For Helping Her Feel Relaxed During Friends Days

Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on the iconic sitcom Friends, recently revealed how her co-star Matt LeBlanc helped her find her footing during the show's early days.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Aug 01, 2024  |  02:45 PM IST |  328
(Image Courtesy: Instagram and Getty Images)
Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc (via Instagram and Getty Images)
Key Highlight
  • Lisa Kudrow recently revealed how Matt LeBlanc helped her during the early days of Friends
  • Kudrow admitted it took her up to two seasons to fully understand and embody her character, Phoebe

Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, recently revealed how her co-star Matt LeBlanc helped her navigate the show's early days. On July 31, Kudrow spoke with Sirius XM's Where Everybody Knows Your Name about how LeBlanc's support helped calm her nerves about playing Phoebe. She revealed that his encouragement significantly reduced her anxiety about her performance.

Kudrow reflected on an encounter with LeBlanc, saying, "If you're getting hysterical, someone slaps you back." She continued, "You’re like, 'Oh, thanks. That’s what I needed.'" Kudrow credited LeBlanc with helping her break out of a downward spiral and regain confidence in her performance.

Divulging further on her struggles with Phoebe's character, Kudrow told host Ted Danson that it took her some time to fully embrace the role. "It took me, if not a year and a half, maybe two seasons, before I felt like I had Phoebe down," she confessed.

The actress explained that Phoebe's quirky and illogical lines required a unique approach, making it hard for her to justify the character's often illogical statements.

"The things she said were so outrageously illogical that in order for me to justify them, you know, I felt like 'Oof!'" Kudrow recalled. She mentioned that it took a lot of effort to figure out how to make Phoebe's beliefs and actions appear plausible. Kudrow put in real "acting work" to bring Phoebe to life, but it wasn't until later that she realized she wasn't making the same effort.

Advertisement

Joey and Phoebe from FRIENDS (via Twitter/ Warner Bros. TV)

As Kudrow struggled with these emotions, LeBlanc stepped in to provide a fresh perspective. "I’m like, 'Something’s wrong,' ‘cause I’m not doing the work I was doing," Kudrow explained. She was concerned that she was slacking off and not putting forth the same effort as she did in the show's early seasons. LeBlanc approached her and asked, "What's going on with you?"

Kudrow shared their exchange. "I said, 'I’m being lazy. I’m not doing the work that I did first season, second season. I’m not doing the work I did for Phoebe, so it can’t be good.'" LeBlanc reassured her, saying, "No, you know who the character is now. You don’t need to do the work you did. You got it."

This conversation changed Kudrow's perspective, who realized she had grown familiar to her role. "I went, 'What? Oh,'" she recalled, finally feeling more at ease.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Am Deeply Saddened...’: Rachel Leviss Shares A Post About Jax Taylor Seeking Mental Health Treatment; Wishes Him ‘Speedy Recovery’

Know more about Lisa Kudrow:

When was Lisa Kudrow born?
Lisa Kudrow was born on July 30, 1963.
What other TV shows or movies has Lisa Kudrow been in?
Apart from Friends, Kudrow has appeared in shows like The Comeback and Web Therapy, and films such as Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Analyze This.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles