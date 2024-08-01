‘That Was Enough’: Lisa Kudrow Praises Matt LeBlanc For Helping Her Feel Relaxed During Friends Days

Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, recently revealed how her co-star Matt LeBlanc helped her navigate the show's early days. On July 31, Kudrow spoke with Sirius XM's Where Everybody Knows Your Name about how LeBlanc's support helped calm her nerves about playing Phoebe. She revealed that his encouragement significantly reduced her anxiety about her performance.

Kudrow reflected on an encounter with LeBlanc, saying, "If you're getting hysterical, someone slaps you back." She continued, "You’re like, 'Oh, thanks. That’s what I needed.'" Kudrow credited LeBlanc with helping her break out of a downward spiral and regain confidence in her performance.

Divulging further on her struggles with Phoebe's character, Kudrow told host Ted Danson that it took her some time to fully embrace the role. "It took me, if not a year and a half, maybe two seasons, before I felt like I had Phoebe down," she confessed.

The actress explained that Phoebe's quirky and illogical lines required a unique approach, making it hard for her to justify the character's often illogical statements.

"The things she said were so outrageously illogical that in order for me to justify them, you know, I felt like 'Oof!'" Kudrow recalled. She mentioned that it took a lot of effort to figure out how to make Phoebe's beliefs and actions appear plausible. Kudrow put in real "acting work" to bring Phoebe to life, but it wasn't until later that she realized she wasn't making the same effort.

As Kudrow struggled with these emotions, LeBlanc stepped in to provide a fresh perspective. "I’m like, 'Something’s wrong,' ‘cause I’m not doing the work I was doing," Kudrow explained. She was concerned that she was slacking off and not putting forth the same effort as she did in the show's early seasons. LeBlanc approached her and asked, "What's going on with you?"

Kudrow shared their exchange. "I said, 'I’m being lazy. I’m not doing the work that I did first season, second season. I’m not doing the work I did for Phoebe, so it can’t be good.'" LeBlanc reassured her, saying, "No, you know who the character is now. You don’t need to do the work you did. You got it."

This conversation changed Kudrow's perspective, who realized she had grown familiar to her role. "I went, 'What? Oh,'" she recalled, finally feeling more at ease.

