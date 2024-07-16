'That Was How She Chose To Live...': Amy Robach Reveals Shannen Doherty Watched Snoopy Cartoon 'Daily' In Final Days

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Amy Robach shared a close bond with late actress Shannen Doherty. Recalling her talks with the Charmed actress, Robach spoke of what cartoon she used to watch during her final days.

Shannen Doherty died of breast cancer at the age of 53.

Amy Robach about Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty who passed away after battling against breast cancer was remembered by a lot of her close ones. Amongst her friends who still have not gotten over the saddening reality that the beautiful actress is no longer with them, is Amy Robach.

Opening about the time she shared with her late friend, on the latest episode of Amy and TJ, Robach stated the name of the cartoon that Doherty watched, “daily.”

The 51-year-old anchor named a Snoopy and Charlie Brown cartoon that the Fortress actress watched repeatedly while also stating that Doherty watched it to remind her of her final years in life.

Robach stressed on the fact that while everyone knows that their time is limited, Shannen Doherty particularly was aware of her days.

Further talking about a scene that the Beverly Hills actress had once spoken of, Robach recalled where Charlie Brown tells Snoopy that you only live once, however, the white cartoon dog replies, “'You know, you got it wrong, Charlie Brown. You only die once. We live every day.”

"And that was how she chose to live these last few years," Robach added.

The anchor further went on to add that she appreciates Doherty for speaking out publicly about her cancer.

Amy Robach and Shannen Doherty’s friendship

Talking to her co-host TJ Homes, during the recent episode of their podcast, Amy Robach also spilled the tea, about how they first became friends, when they both were initially diagnosed with breast cancer. They had been diagnosed with the illness two years apart.

While stating that Doherty knew about her fight, Robach stated they connected instantly and that she always saluted the bravery of the Heathers star.

Robach also stated that she was impressed with Doherty as she made continuous efforts to tell her story to other people, spreading awareness.

Amy Robach was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in 2013. Soon, she had a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, followed by a final round of her treatment in April 2014.

Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13 following her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Even though she was in remission in 2017, her cancer came back in 2019. In 2023, the late star shared that her cancer had spread to her brain.

