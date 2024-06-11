Simon Cowell has shared his one regret from his time as One Direction's manager. The founder of The X Factor and music mogul appeared on the most recent episode of Stephen Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO. In the podcast, Cowell discussed a few of his professional accomplishments, such as the formation of One Direction in 2010 on The X Factor.

Simon Cowell formed One Direction in 2010

During their 2010 season on The X-Factor UK, Cowell hand-selected five solo act auditionees and offered them a second opportunity at being a pop group. This is how the band was established. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson were the band members.

Simon Cowell says he regrets not owning the band's name

Cowell said in the podcast, “The one thing I regret is, I should have kept the name. If one of the band members, for whatever reason, says they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem: Cowell added, “I can be very naive at times, and that was me being very, very naive."

The music producer mentioned that next time he will be part of the deal, and he will have to own the name. Cowell added even though they can still make most of the money, he still needs to own the name. The former American Idol judge said that he would like to buy the name back from the boys and that he could have made an animation or whatever if he had retained ownership of the name. Later this year, Cowell will begin his search to find the next boy band in Britain, hoping to replicate the allure and popularity of One Direction.

Advertisement

About One Direction

After coming together on The X-Factor UK in 2010, One Direction quickly gained international attention. In Season 7, the band finished third after losing the talent competition. The band put out five studio albums after the reality competition. The quartet put out five studio albums after the reality competition. Following Malik's exit from the band in 2015, the group took a brief break to focus on their individual careers.

ALSO READ: Apple TV+ Announces Severance Season 2 With First Look Of Mark Scout Returning To Office With Balloons