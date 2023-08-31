‘That was mind-blowing for me’: When Tom Holland revealed he had a crush on THIS Harry Potter star

Tom Holland and Emma Watson would look so cute together, and luckily, Holland even had a crush on Watson. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was promoting his film Cherry while he was also tormenting fans over the forthcoming Spidey film's title. He and co-star Zendaya were having fun with the moniker, and Holland had been cautious not to reveal any secrets at the time. But there were a few things he was talking about, notably his crush on former Hogwarts student Emma Watson.

ALSO READ: When Marvel star Tom Holland lost his role in a billion dollar franchise due to laughing fit during his audition

Tom Holland revealed he had a crush on Harry Potter’s star

In 2021, Tom Holland spoke with W Magazine about his part in the Russo brothers film Cherry, his American accent, his first kiss, and his first crush on a movie celebrity. The interviewer asked Holland, "What was her name?”

The 24-year-old star responded directly. Holland remarked, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire's Emma Watson She was dressed in a pink gown. That was mind-boggling to me."

He was referring to the scene in the 2005 film in which Hermione enters the Yule Ball dressed in a pink gown. She turned everyone's heads as she descended the stairwell, with many students enjoying her appearance. An envious Ron was irritated when Hermione spent most of the evening with Viktor Krum. Draco joined in on the fun.

Fans of the Harry Potter films and books will recall the sequence, and many, like Holland, considered it to be jaw-droppingly unforgettable.

Tom Holland spoke about his American accent

In the same 2021 interview, while discussing his role in Cherry, Holland said that he had a dialect coach who had helped him polish his American accent over the years.

He told W magazine, "We've been working together for years. I believe we're on our tenth or twelveth film together. We just put in the effort, practice, practice, practice, and get it done.”

He went on to say that he's so accustomed to abandoning his normal British accent that when he recounts stories at parties, he sort of slips into his American one because it feels more comfortable. Holland remarked that using his English accent on film in the future "will be a little bit complicated."

Meanwhile, Holland is currently busy promoting his new Apple TV series The Crowded Room released on June 9. Tom Holland was last seen in Uncharted in 2022. Before that, he was seen in multiple projects, including Cherry, which was released in 2021. Whereas in 2021 he was also seen in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $1 billion worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I actually auditioned': Tom Holland as Thomas Shelby? When Spider-man actor spoke about what went behind Peaky Blinders role