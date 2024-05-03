'That Was My Request': Meghan Trainor Reveals She Renewed Vows With Husband Daryl Sabara On Her 30th Birthday

The All About The Base singer Meghan Trainor recently spilled details about her marriage with husband Daryl Sabara. While chatting with Drew Barrymore on the latter’s talk show, Trainor revealed that she renewed vows with Sabara on the occasion of her 30th Birthday, and the couple plans to renew the vows every five years.

Meghan Trainor talks about motherhood, marriage, her family, and her team

Trainor appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show, where she talked about how she manages the balance between motherhood and her career, crediting her family and team for the support. “My team that I work with every single day, they are my family,” said the pop singer. The singer married Sabara, noted for his role in Spy Kids, in December 2018 which coincided with her 25th birthday. To keep the tradition alive, the two exchanged their vows on Trainor’s 30th birthday.

She reveals that it was her manager Tommy Bruce who wedded the two and also officiated the wedding vows renewal. "On my 30th birthday, we got married again 'cause that was my request. Every five years, we're getting married," said Trainor on the show, further revealing that Bruce is almost like the godfather to her kids.

The Me Too singer admitted that she would like to have more children in the future. “I’m done but I’m not. I need two more kids. I want daughters,” she admitted. Trainor and Sabara share two children: Riley and Barry, who were worn via C-section. She had previously shared the terrifying experience of giving birth to her first son. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry. He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’” she revealed on the Today show.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's relationship story

The two had the initial encounter at a house party in 2014. Trainor, who would get her big break later that year, approached Sabara after recognizing him from Spy Kids. It was only two years later when actress Chloe Grace Moretz set them up on a date in 2016, and the two married on December 22, 2018. They welcomed their first child Riley in 2021 and their second child Barry in 2023.

