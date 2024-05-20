‘That Was The Beginning Of Everything for Me’: Kate Hudson Reveals How Breakout Role In Almost Famous Changed Her Life

Kate Hudson's acting talent is unique and undeniably outstanding. The actress has charmed the audience with her unmatched on-screen persona and has continued to deliver well-crafted performances. Recently, Hudson revealed how her role as Penny Lane in the 2000 hit comedy-drama movie Almost Famous changed her life.

In addition, she further shared how the film director Cameron Crowe introduced her to some of the great music, noting, "I'd never heard" before while working on this masterpiece.

ALSO READ: ‘Music Was My First Love’: Kate Hudson On Finally Pursuing Her Lifelong Dream With Debut Album Glorious Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Kate Hudson reflects on how her role in the Almost Famous movie changed her life and career

In a recent candid interview with People magazine, American actress Kate Hudson opened up about how her work in the hit comedy-drama movie Almost Famous changed her life and career.

In the Cameron Crowe directorial movie, Hudson played the influential character of Penny Lane, and her convincing performance was well-loved by the audience and even earned her a prestigious Oscar nomination.

She shined on the silver screen as Penny Lane, but the character played a huge role in changing her professional career in the film industry.

The actress told the outlet that the film director Crowe felt connected with her over the fact that she loved music, saying, “I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me."

She further said, "I was 19, and he just filled me with all this great music that I’d never heard,” adding, "That was the beginning of everything for me.”

Kate Hudson shares how fans still feel connected to her Almost Famous movie character

During her conversation with the outlet, Kate Hudson expressed her contentment, noting how she's happy to see fans' responses on Instagram to her debut music album Glorious, released on May 17, 2024.

Hudson shared, “I do see everybody's response on Instagram, and there were a couple of things on there that just cracked me up. People are so funny."

ALSO READ: ‘Just Don't Care Anymore’: Kate Hudson Reveals She Was Age-Shamed For Making Music In Her 30s

Advertisement

The actress shared how fans still admire her Almost Famous character, saying, “Somebody said something like, ‘It was Penny Lane the whole time.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that's so funny.’ It makes me happy that people connect to that and then are enjoying that I'm making music. That's so nice.”

The Bride Wars actress then went on to praise the movie, suggesting how it's one of the best music film projects, saying, "That movie is one of the great music movies of all time, and everybody in that film loved music."