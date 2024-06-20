‘That Would Be A Lot Of Fun’: Goldie Hawn Reveals She Would Like To Make Movie With Her Family

Goldie Hawn has expressed her wish to work with her popular family once all the members of the family grow “too old.” The actress revealed that she would want her partner and her children together on the big screen. While appearing on the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast, the actress revealed that she had already begun brainstorming a few ideas.

While interacting with Kelly Ripa, the actress shared that she would want her family to be a part of the reality show. During the conversation, the host, Kelly Ripa, suggested that Hawn make a reality show with the family members.

What did Goldie Hawn say about making a movie with her family?

In the interview with Kelly Ripa, the Overboard actress shared, “What I would love, actually—before we all get too old—[it] would be so great to do a movie together. Wouldn’t it? It would be so fun and so crazy, and oh, my God.” Speaking of the ideas that she would want to experiment with, Hawn revealed, “We might do something with Oliver that is a cartoon, so in other words, we would all be the voices of that; that would be a lot of fun.”

Hawn told Ripa that she had been looking into the ideas for a while, but the project had not yet been initiated because the actress had said, “It’s all about a writer. I have to get permission first from my family.” Giving ideas on how the actress should go with the announcement, the podcast host shared that she should throw a party and later make a revelation about the movie.

Advertisement

Ripa went on to explain, “Here’s how it goes: You tell them you’re having a party for Kurt. What they don’t realize is that it’s a party scene for the opening of the movie, so they just all arrive, and then after the first scene is shot, surprise, surprise.”

ALSO READ: ‘Big Thump Upstairs’: Goldie Hawn Reveals Her Horrific Experience of Two Break-Ins; Once When She Was Alone At Home

Goldie Hawn’s popular family

Goldie Hawn hails from a family of actors. While the actress herself has placed herself amongst the legends of the industry, she is in a relationship with Kurt Russell, who is known to play iconic characters in movies like Overboard, Escape from New York, and Big Trouble in Little China, amongst others.

Hawn’s kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson, too, have notable movies to their name. While Kate is known for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and Fool’s Gold, Oliver played memorable characters in Rules of Engagement, Wes Gardner, and Nashville.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Attracted Goldie Hawn To Kurt Russell? Find Out As Actress Calls Him ‘A Family Man’