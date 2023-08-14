“That would have failed horrendously": Why Ryan Reynolds turned down Barbie actor Ryan Goslings' USD 118 million box office movie

Ryan Reynolds is very well known name in Hollywood. His idea of getting into the characters has helped him gain popularity in his career spanning decades. The Deadpool actor revealed in an interview in 2020 why he turned down one of the biggest movies of all time.

The Adam Project actor has managed to ace different roles in his lifetime. Fans are still in awe of his love for wife Blake Lively and four daughters. Just how Blake said in a speech about him being a father, Ryan Reynolds is definitely an inspiration for millions of people.

Why did Ryan Reynolds turn down Barbie’s star, Ryan Gosling's The Notebook?

Even the most powerful superheroes in Hollywood can fall victim to mistaken identities. While Ryan Reynolds has established himself as an elite star,some New Yorkers still believe he is just another actor.

In an interview in December 2020, Reynolds admitted on the Dear Hank and John podcast that he sometimes gets confused for Ben Affleck.

He said, "There's a pizza place in New York's East Village that I've been going to for years. They think I'm Ben Affleck, and I've never told them otherwise. I don't think it would go well if I told them the truth." Reynolds further added "I go about my business like everyone else. They think I'm Ben Affleck, and when they ask how J.Lo is, I'm like, Great, good. I get the pizza and leave."

While talking, Reynolds also spoke about The Notebook actor Ryan Gosling, and he revealed he also gets mixed up with the famous Barbie actor, who obviously has blonde hair, whereas Reynolds has dark-colored hair.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds also believes that the correct Ryan was casted in the hit film The Notebook because he thinks nobody else could’ve made that film a huge success besides Gosling. Here’s what Reynolds had to say about it:

"That would have failed horrendously. It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been unwatchable." Ryan Reynolds

While the actor did not end up making a mistake, given Ryan Gosling’s movie made over $29 million at box office. It was released in 2004 and also starred Rachel McAdams.

How did Ryan Reynolds make it into Hollywood?

Ryan Reynolds started acting at the age of 19. He started acting in small shows and soap operas, unlike Gosling, who started with the iconic Disney cartoon Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

The Deadpool actor recalled, "I didn't do anything as notable as the Mickey Mouse Club, but I did a sort of bad soap opera for teens called Fifteen for Nickelodeon. I remember getting paid $250 per week, and I thought I was the richest man on the planet."

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his role in Deadpool. After receiving critical acclaim for his role, he became a part of the franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Reynolds was last seen in the Netflix original Sci-fi film The Adam Project, which was released in 2022. He currently is focusing on his team Wrexham AFC which he bought with his old friend Rob McElhenney.

