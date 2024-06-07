'That's A Bit Martha Of Me': Jessica Gunning Reveals Buying Baby Reindeer Stage Play Before Landing Martha's Role

Jessica Gunning, known for her role as Martha in Netflix's latest mini-series Baby Reindeer, recently shared how she prepares herself to depict her role in the show. In addition, Gunning revealed how she was already a fan of director Richard Gadd's writing before she got the role in the series.

The actress recalled that before her involvement in the show, she had attempted to get tickets to see the stage show of Baby Reindeer but found it sold out, so she later purchased the stage play instead. Read on further to know more details.

Jessica Gunning reveals she bought Baby Reindeer stage play

Richard Gadd, the creator of the Netflix mini-series Baby Reindeer, recently joined cast members Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau on stage to talk about the series' inception in New York.

According to People magazine, during an engaging Q&A session at the event, Gunning, who plays the role of Martha in the series, revealed she had been a "lover" of Gadd's comedy before she landed the role.

As per the outlet, she shared, "I'd seen Richard's show Monkey See, Monkey Do, which is loosely, what episode four was based on, so I already knew his writing, and I thought he was brill."

The actress further revealed how she had attempted to buy the tickets to see the stage show of Baby Reindeer, but after learning that the show's tickets had sold out, she decided to buy the stage play instead.

Gunning added, "I actually tried to get tickets to see the stage show of Baby Reindeer, but it was sold out, so I bought the stage play - which is a little bit Martha of me."

Jessica Gunning on her reaction when she first read the script of Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer became a remarkable instant hit when it first streamed on Netflix. The mini-series draws from creator Richard Gadd's real-life experiences with a stalker. Gadd takes on the role of Donny Dunn in the series, while Jessica Gunning portrays Martha Scott, who becomes his stalker.

In a previous interview with BBC, Gunning opened up about her initial thoughts when she first read the script of Baby Reindeer. She said, "I remember the day I got the script through for my first audition, and I read all of the episodes in one go, and I was just like, 'I think this might be the best thing I've ever read.'"

The actress also shared how she is pleased to see the positive reaction the series has received upon its release. She expressed, "It's been so exciting. I'm so pleased that so many people are talking about it."

Baby Reindeer is available for streaming on Netflix.