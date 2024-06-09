‘That’s A Wrap’: Pedro Pascal Shares PIC With Dakota Johnson And Chris Evans As Materialists Production Comes To An End

Holywood's popular versatile actor, Pedro Pascal, who is especially known for portraying an antiheroic father figure, took to Instagram to share a few photos from inside the wrap party with co-stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans for their upcoming rom-com Materialists.

“Moon me. #Materialists #NewYorkCity #CelineSong That’s a wrap,” Pedro wrote, dropping three raw and happy pictures. The first photo Pedro shared, was of a NYC night from a rooftop, and in the second picture, he’s seen getting a big kiss on the cheek from Dakota Johnson as they sit at a table in a restaurant. The last snap featured Chris Evans and the film's director, Celine Song.

What is the plot of the upcoming flick Materialists?

According to Variety, Padro Pascal and the other actors were packing up to film the upcoming rom-com in New York these past couple of weeks. As for the plot, rumors hint at a tale of a conflicted matchmaker torn between a wealthy suitor and a past flame. However, the roles played by Pascal and Evans in the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, with such a stellar cast on board, this film has surely ignited enough anticipation amongst fans as of now. While the official release date of the movie has not been announced, there's hope that the film will be out by 2025.

Full cast of Materialists

The film surely consists of a star-studded cast. Apart from Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans, the film also stars Zoë Winters (who plays Logan Roy's younger love interest in Succession), Louisa Jacobson (from The Gilded Age), Marin Ireland (from The Umbrella Academy) and Dasha Nekrasova, who viewers will probably know from the Red Scare podcast but who has also been in a lot of other films, including Succession as Comfrey and many others.

Previously, Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson were spotted getting steamy while filming the movie, and as a part of the scene, Johnson locked lips gently while shooting an outdoor scene. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) instantly reacted to the viral videos and pictures of the duo and showed interest in the flick.

