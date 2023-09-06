'That's been to the family shame': Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke teases dad Ethan for flirting with Rihanna in 2015

This week, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke decided to take a little jibe at her father in a heartily family humor. It all happened back in 2015 at the NBA All-Star game when the actress found her father to be meaning to talk to Rihanna. Soon after, the video of the two talking found its way to the internet. But more than the fans, it was Ethan Hawke's own daughter who decided to tease her father. Here is what the entire matter is about.

Maya Hawke teases father

The incident dates back to 2015 when Ethan Hawke decided to take his chances of talking to Rihanna. It was much later that his daughter decided to tease him and ask if her father was truly flirting with him. In a recent video shared by Variety, Maya can be seen sharing a fun banter. "I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna," Ethan said in the video. However, Maya sure had a befitting reply. The daughter had a laugh and said "Openly trying to."

The father went on to say "Yeah, trying to flirt, and so that's been to the family shame," Ethan told her. "So you're really touching a nerve." The banter continued with Maya saying "No, it's family pride." The incident sure was under the rugs for the longest time. It was only after Rihanna performed for the Superbowl Halftime that Ethan got the issue back on the headlines once again. He took to his Instagram to share a post about Rihanna's brilliance. He also added some pictures with Levon and Rihanna from the past.

Ethan also had a post about the entire matter. He chose to write about it in the caption. Here, the caption read "I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a dad for taking his moment." In addition to this, there also was another comment on the post that took away a lot of attention. This was from Grammy winner Gwyneth Paltrow. She wrote "Could you sit up straight, for god's sake? You're sitting next to Rihanna!"

It will be interesting to see if Ethan can reunite with Rihanna once again. Until then, all updates from the world of Pop Culture will be served right here. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

