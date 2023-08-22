'That’s draining on your number one': The Witcher director reveals how Henry Cavill did his own stunts; Calls the show 'demanding'

Marc Jobst, a director of the hit Netflix series The Witcher, shared his perspective on Henry Cavill's departure from the show. Cavill, known for his role as demon hunter Geralt of Rivia, announced last year that he would be stepping down from the role. Jobst suggests that the rigorous demands of filming the series might have contributed to Cavill's decision.

Henry Cavill portrayed Geralt of Rivia in three seasons of The Witcher. However, the third season marked his final appearance in the lead role. The fourth season, which is already in the works, will feature Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of the iconic demon hunter.

The challenge of filming The Witcher

Games Radar, Marc Jobst shed light on the intensive nature of filming The Witcher. He explained that the series' demands are colossal and commended Cavill's dedication to performing his own stunts. Unlike typical practices of using doubles for certain scenes, Cavill insisted on doing all his stunts, even for close-up shots. Jobst compared working with Cavill to collaborating with an extraordinary athlete.

Cavill's commitment and impact

Jobst reflected on the toll that such a physically demanding role could take on an actor, especially over three seasons. He appreciated Cavill's relentless focus and determination to achieve perfection, noting that it elevated the entire production. Jobst respected Cavill's decision to step back from the role, acknowledging the immense effort he had already invested in bringing Geralt to life on screen.

Filming the Second Sesaon of The Witcher

During the filming of the second season, Cavill suffered a significant leg injury. He mentioned that finding a balance between pushing his limits for the show and taking care of his own well-being was a tough challenge. The injury reminded him of the delicate line between pursuing excellence and risking his future career as an action actor.

