'That's for Bob Iger': Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani unfazed with The Marvels' low box-office collections

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is no stranger to blockbuster success, but its recent release, The Marvels, seems to have hit a stumbling block at the box office. With a lackluster opening weekend that raised eyebrows across the industry, the film's financial performance is raising questions. However, the lead actress, Ms Marvel star, Iman Vellani, is unfazed by the numbers, shifting the focus away from box office collections and concentrating on enjoying the finished product.

Iman Vellani isn’t bothered by The Marvels box office performance

Vellani expressed her detachment from the film's box office performance, as retrieved via Yahoo! . When asked about the movie's financial return and its record-setting worst opening in the MCU, she gracefully shifted her attention to the positive aspects of filmmaking, emphasizing that it was beyond her control. "I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point?" she remarked. The actress added that such concerns are meant for the heads of Marvel as she called out the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger. “That's for Bob Iger,” she added.

Vellani, who portrays Kamala Khan, the central character in the movie, asserted that financial success or failure doesn’t bother her too much, highlighting that she is satisfied with the finished product as the people she cares about simply enjoy it. Iman shared, “[The box office] has nothing to do with me. I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."

ALSO READ: Ms. Marvel Review: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is the vibrant new-age MCU superhero we need

Iman Vellani also addressed the rising negativity in fandom

Beyond the financial aspects, Vellani addressed the broader issue of negativity within fandoms, especially in the era of social media. The actress, who had previously encountered dismissive attitudes in her high school days for being overly excited, expressed concern about similar toxic behavior in fan communities. She advocated for allowing people to express their excitement without fear of criticism.

“I would hate to see that within the fan community as well because it does feel awful. If people are excited about something, let them be excited about it. And if you have constructive criticism, voice it — but never be the wet blanket on someone else's excitement,” she stated.

While The Marvels might be grappling with unprecedented challenges at the box office, Iman Vellani's measured response reflects a refreshing perspective.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ms. Marvel Review: Iman Vellani's show is a wholesome superhero entertainer; 'Marvelously' sets up The Marvels