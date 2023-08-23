'That's how I like it': Britney Spears cooks omelette in first non-dancing video amid divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been on a roll, posting on her Instagram non-stop every day, since the news of her divorce from Sam Asghari broke. The singer made a statement about her split from her husband, admitting she couldn't take the pain anymore. The 41-year-old has mostly been posting videos of herself dancing, but in a surprising move, the star showed herself cooking in her kitchen, sharing her favorite omelette recipe.

Britney Spears shares cooking video

Britney has been keeping followers updated on her life on Instagram. Her latest post saw her in the kitchen, preparing an omelette, and generously sharing her tried-and-true recipe with her fans. The video starts off with the singer cutting a red bell pepper into small bits, then cracking open two eggs into the hot pan, and mixing the pepper into it. Then the Oops I Did It Again singer similarly cuts into a tomato and proceeds to mix it and some salt in the dish. To finish it off, she mixes a slice of cheese into the recipe. The caption showed her disappointment, at restaurants not adding bell peppers into their omelet, saying, "Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes ??? That’s how I like it !!! It’s the only way …they are so sweet!!!"

Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari

Expressing her feelings about their separation, the singer took to Instagram to post about her reaction. In the post, Spears made it clear, that she's not here to provide explanations because it's a matter that pertains to nobody but them. The singer admitted that her Instagram might project a perfect life, but "it’s far from reality." The 41-year-old revealed, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!!"

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari, when he filed for divorce, stated that his decision to split was because of "irreconcilable differences." In his legal documents, he had requested that the pop princess provide spousal support and cover his legal fees.

