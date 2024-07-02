'That's How We Step Up': Love Is Blind Star Amy Cortes Opens Up About Johnny's Support Through Her Health Scare

In the fast-moving world of reality TV love stories, Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre from Love Is Blind have won over fans not only with how they act together on camera, but with their off-screen journey of love, support, and overcoming challenges. Recently, Amy Cortes shared a heartfelt story about how Johnny supported her during a health problem, demonstrating the true meaning of their promises to each other.

Love Is Blind's Amy Cortes opens up about health crisis and husband's support

Earlier this year, Amy, who is 28 years old, had intense chest pain that made her feel scared and unsure. Doctors later said it was inflammation in her sternum and ribs caused by extreme stress.

“I remember when I would sneeze, I felt like my whole chest was shattering,” Amy recalled. The stress got worse just as their TV show was about to be on air, making things even harder for her.



During the tough times, Johnny, who is also 28, stayed with Amy and told her to take care of herself and her health.



Amy said Johnny always told her that she has to prioritize herself in many situations. She talked about a serious talk where she told Johnny she felt broken and overwhelmed. Withe teary eyes she said, "I feel like I got married to you and I feel like I'm just shattering into pieces."



However, Johnny's reply to her was very understanding and supportive. He gave an assurance and said, "It's what we signed up for, It's whatever comes up. That's how we step up." Amy deeply felt his words, which reminded her of their promise to each other.



Realizing how much her job as a senior eCommerce retail specialist was affecting her health, Amy chose to step back.

"I felt like I wanted to keep going. I'm such a workaholic,” Cortés said. showing her strong determination to overcome challenges for Latinas in corporate America. But her body told her it was time for a change, speaking louder than her determination.



Throughout this transition, Johnny remained her pillar of strength. "He was my biggest support system," Amy acknowledged. His encouragement and understanding allowed her to focus on healing and finding a healthier, happier state.



Their journey didn't end with Amy's health scare. Post-show, the couple embarked on a deeper phase of their relationship, prioritizing meaningful conversations and reevaluating their communication habits.



"We kind of just got in a state of, ‘OK, I'm going to work in this corner, you work in this corner of the room, we'll talk sometimes,’" Johnny admitted. However, they soon realized the importance of reconnecting and investing in their bond.

Amy and Johnny: A year of love, challenges, and shared dreams

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, May 2024 was a milestone for Amy and Johnny, marking a year of growth, challenges, and shared dreams. Looking ahead, they envision purchasing their first home in Charlotte, N.C., and traveling together, with Amy expressing a strong desire to explore Asia, particularly Japan and South Korea.



Reflecting on their journey, Amy Cortes emphasized the transformative power of love and support. She revealed, "Johnny was there, he listened to me and he made sure that I felt validated." Their story serves as a reminder that amidst the glitz of reality TV, genuine relationships are built on trust, compassion, and being there for one another in times of need.

As their story continues to unfold, Amy and Johnny McIntyre invite viewers to witness their journey on Love Is Blind, streaming now on Netflix. Theirs is a testament to the enduring strength of love, through sickness and health, and the unwavering support that defines a true partnership.



Their immediate plans include joining Johnny's family reunion in Maine, which promises Olympic-style games and drunk escapades. It's a time filled with laughter and bonding, reflecting the joy they find in each other's company.

