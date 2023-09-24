'That's not low, that's clever': When Tom Holland revealed he used to copy his friend's homework, only to get him in trouble

Tom Holland is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, all thanks to his naive but charming Peter Parker in MCU's Spider-Man franchise. But from his own admission, he wasn't all that innocent when he was back in school. In an old interview, the actor admitted he not used to copy homework from one of his friends, but also got him in trouble multiple times with the teachers instead. Here's what he said.

Tom Holland used to copy his friend's homework

During an interview with BBC 1 in 2020, the actor participated in a segment called Kids Ask Difficult Questions and one of the questions posed to the Spider-Man star was, "Who is the biggest disappointment you met in Hollywood?" Understandably the actor tried putting the question off, but one of the hosts joked to put some pressure off of Tom, that he once met Michael Winslow, and the veteran actor told him, "I'm not doing any sound effects today." The then 24-year-old wittingly responded that Winslow was also his answer, to which the other host interjected, saying, "You can't copy someone else's homework," to which the actor quickly replied, "I can."

Apparently, Tom Holland is used to copying other people's homework. He admitted, "That's what I used to do with my best friend Harrison, I used to be like, 'Mate, can I copy your homework because I've been working, I didn't have time to do it.'" But the twist here was that Holland would always hand his copied work before his friend's which gave his teacher's the wrong idea. Tom added, "And I would just make sure I'd hand it in before him and he got in trouble because the teacher was like, 'Tom is working so hard outside of school and you're copying his homework.'" Listening to this Alice, one of the hosts, quipped, "You low-life." To which Holland cheekily rebutted saying, "That's not low, that's clever."

Tom Holland got labeled 'sick note' when he was young

Another fond story that Holland once shared was about him being constantly sick as a child. While talking to GQ, the actor confessed he got the name Sick Note from his peers when he was leading Billy Elliot's musical at the tender age of 9. As per Tom because of his packed schedule between the shows and school, his health was not in the best place, considering his age.

