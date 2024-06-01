'That's Not On Her': Carl Radke Is 'Not Proud' Of How He Dealt With Ex Lindsay Hubbard During Summer House Season 8

Carl Radke regrets the manner in which he treated his ex-fiance Lindsay Hubbard throughout the filming of Summer House Season 8. When interviewed by The New York Times, Radke confessed, “I’m not proud of how I was handling the situation and how I was treating her.” He admitted to being angry and wished that he had been more straightforward.

Communication breakdown

Radke and Hubbard found communication difficult during the eight seasons. Although he has now gone back to working at Loverboy, Radke acknowledged that viewers could observe his struggles with expressing his sentiments. “That’s not on her, that’s on me,” a remorseful Radke said about frequently blaming Hubbard for everything or playing a victim.

Their relationship involved frequent fights. At some point, Hubbard even questioned whether he was still sober. While discussing with other people including his parents, Radke avoided talking directly with Hubbard.

A rocky end

Hubbard felt like Radke had an angry side which was clearly displayed in the final episode of the season. During a heated confrontation, Radke once told her that her personality could be "a f–king lot!"

The couple’s relationship ended dramatically on tape where Radke blamed Hubbard for being indifferent towards him while she always played a victim.

However tense their parting was, Ratliffe remained steadfast in making such a decision even though it came only two and half months before their wedding day. In his interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Carl maintained that he did the right thing.

Moving forward

Hubbard is of the same mind in regards to what Rodrick thinks about this issue. Speaking to Glamour magazine, she expressed relief after parting ways with him claiming that she feels like she dodged a massive bullet. She appreciated whoever or whatever higher power saved her from future hardship.

Nine months after they broke up, both Mr. Radcliffe and Ms. Hubbard seem to agree that ending the engagement was the best thing. This painful experience has taught them valuable lessons they will forever carry with them.

