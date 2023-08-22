'That’s really something to enjoy', said Cillian Murphy as he elevated $297M horror movie with silent brilliance

Cillian Murphy shines in the The Quiet Place II with her non-verbal acting, thanks to his past theatre experience.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 22, 2023   |  09:49 AM IST  |  492
Cillian Murphy (imdb)
Cillian Murphy (imdb)

Key Highlight

  • The Quiet Place series is unique in horror for using silence as characters navigate danger
  • Murphy's skill of non-verbal acting is best demonstrated in the

The Quiet Place series is unique in horror for using silence as characters navigate danger. Cillian Murphy's theater skills shine in A Quiet Place: Part II, a $297 million hit starring Emily Blunt. He excels in nonverbal acting.

Theater skills in a silent world for Cillian Murphy

Unlike many horror films, where dialogue often takes center stage, the Quiet Place series distinguishes itself by prioritizing non-verbal communication. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Emmett in A Quiet Place: Part II aligns perfectly with this dynamic. With limited dialogue, Murphy's character relies on actions and expressions, a challenge he embraced due to his theater experience. Murphy's character, Emmett, connects with Regan (Millicent Simmons), a deaf girl proficient in sign language. Despite Emmett's limited signing abilities, a specific sign, "dive," takes on immense significance due to a memorable moment shared with Regan during a baseball game.

ALSO READ: Throwback: What awkward question made Cillian Murphy end professional relationship with a director?

Cillian Murphy (imdb)

Masterful portrayal of non-verbal emotion by Cillian Murphy

Murphy's skill of non-verbal acting is best demonstrated in the "dive" sign scene. Emmett's expression shows restrained joy and anxiousness for Regan to understand the sign's significance. The way Murphy captures both anticipation and resolution in this situation demonstrates his talent for expressing complex feelings. Murphy's approach to this scenario is evidence of his artistic talent. Murphy said, “Most screen acting is about the close-up nowadays... when you get a chance to express yourself non-verbally and physically, that’s really something to enjoy and to relish.”

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film opens with USD 4.3 million box office in Korea, becomes biggest opening till now

The Quiet Place series breaks the norm by telling stories visually instead of relying on lots of talking. This change is a refreshing break for horror movie fans used to hearing a lot of dialogue. The series focuses on using silence to convey emotions, making it stand out.As the franchise grows with A Quiet Place: Day One set for release in 2024, we can expect this unique style to continue. The movies will still rely on silence and actions to tell the story. This makes the Quiet Place series different and exciting in a world of noisy films.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'The less that people know about me the better': When Cillian Murphy expressed his views on being 'private person'

Advertisement

FAQs

Who is the hero of Peaky Blinders?
Thomas Michael Shelby OBE DCM MM MP is a fictional character, and the protagonist of the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders. He is played by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who has won an Irish Film & Television Award and National Television Award for his portrayal of Shelby.
How much did Cillian Murphy get paid for Oppenheimer?
How much was Cillian Murphy paid for his role in Oppenheimer? Although unconfirmed, multiple reports online claim that Murphy earned $10million (£7.7million) from the film.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!