'That’s really something to enjoy', said Cillian Murphy as he elevated $297M horror movie with silent brilliance

The Quiet Place series is unique in horror for using silence as characters navigate danger. Cillian Murphy's theater skills shine in A Quiet Place: Part II, a $297 million hit starring Emily Blunt. He excels in nonverbal acting.

Theater skills in a silent world for Cillian Murphy

Unlike many horror films, where dialogue often takes center stage, the Quiet Place series distinguishes itself by prioritizing non-verbal communication. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Emmett in A Quiet Place: Part II aligns perfectly with this dynamic. With limited dialogue, Murphy's character relies on actions and expressions, a challenge he embraced due to his theater experience. Murphy's character, Emmett, connects with Regan (Millicent Simmons), a deaf girl proficient in sign language. Despite Emmett's limited signing abilities, a specific sign, "dive," takes on immense significance due to a memorable moment shared with Regan during a baseball game.

ALSO READ: Throwback: What awkward question made Cillian Murphy end professional relationship with a director?

Masterful portrayal of non-verbal emotion by Cillian Murphy

Murphy's skill of non-verbal acting is best demonstrated in the "dive" sign scene. Emmett's expression shows restrained joy and anxiousness for Regan to understand the sign's significance. The way Murphy captures both anticipation and resolution in this situation demonstrates his talent for expressing complex feelings. Murphy's approach to this scenario is evidence of his artistic talent. Murphy said, “Most screen acting is about the close-up nowadays... when you get a chance to express yourself non-verbally and physically, that’s really something to enjoy and to relish.”

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film opens with USD 4.3 million box office in Korea, becomes biggest opening till now

The Quiet Place series breaks the norm by telling stories visually instead of relying on lots of talking. This change is a refreshing break for horror movie fans used to hearing a lot of dialogue. The series focuses on using silence to convey emotions, making it stand out.As the franchise grows with A Quiet Place: Day One set for release in 2024, we can expect this unique style to continue. The movies will still rely on silence and actions to tell the story. This makes the Quiet Place series different and exciting in a world of noisy films.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'The less that people know about me the better': When Cillian Murphy expressed his views on being 'private person'