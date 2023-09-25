That's so 2010': When Robert Pattinson claimed it was no longer 'cool to be a hater anymore' of the Twilight franchise

Robert Pattinson, known for his iconic role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, has come a long way from his days of openly criticizing the series. In an interview with People, Pattinson revealed a change of heart about the beloved vampire saga. The superstar was known popularly for openly criticizing the series once and was later captured defending the series from his The Batman co-star, Zoë Kravitz.

Robert Pattinson eventually had no more complaints with the Twilight franchise

Many had complaints with the Twilight series during its peak and Robert Pattinson was one of them. The superstar himself was famously candid about his reservations regarding the films. In his past interviews, he openly discussed the challenges and peculiarities of the series. However, the remarks made by Pattinson during an interview with USA Today exhibited that his outlook on the series had undergone a remarkable transformation.

Pattinson shared, “It's lovely now that the mania is not so intense. People come up (to me) and just have very fond memories of it. It's a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it's just very warm memories."

Robert Pattinson defended Twilight

Robert Pattinson gracefully defended the Twilight franchise when faced with a bit of friendly banter from his co-star Zoë Kravitz. In response to Kravitz's candid admission that she wasn't a fan of Twilight, Pattinson quipped, "It's not even cool to be a hater anymore," suggesting that the days of Twilight loathing are now a thing of the past. His light-hearted remark playfully dismissed any lingering negativity, declaring that such sentiments were so reminiscent and are “so 2010.”

Kravitz, initially hesitant, admitted that she hadn't actively participated in the Twilight craze. Kravitz defended, “I don't hate it, I just didn't see it. I just didn't participate in it.”

However, Kravitz revealed that she did, in fact, watch the first film as her best friend pushed her for it.

It looks like reflecting on the time made Pattinson realize the true value of Twilight, and the superstar seemed in no mood to tolerate anything against it.

ALSO READ: 'One of the clowns died': When Robert Pattinson revealed he made up a story on live television because he had 'nothing interesting to say'