'That’s something that my dad didn’t have': Miley Cyrus talks about how father Billy Ray and her relationship with 'fame and success' is different

Miley Cyrus, the famous singer, spoke about her life and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, in her new Hulu show called Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). She explained how her dad's fame affected her and how it was different from his experience with fame. Miley mentioned that when she was born, her dad's song Achy Breaky Heart was the number one country song. Even though she's had many hit songs of her own, she sees the people enjoying her music more than just the numbers. Read on to know what Miley has to share about her father Billy.

Miley Cyrus expressed her opinion on her father Billy Ray Cyrus' career

Miley described how different her upbringing was compared to her dad's. The singer grew up in a stable family, with financial security and emotional support. She said, “My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof.”

The Used to be Young singer added, “And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place.” She believed that this difference in their childhoods shaped their views on fame and success.

Miley spoke about how her dad's emotional connection with his audience was much stronger than hers. The singer expressed, “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional, so I think that’s the difference.”

Miley shared about memories with her father

The singer also shared that she had many great memories of singing with her dad during her childhood. They even sang together on songs like I Learned from You, Stand, Ready, Set, Don't Go, and Butterfly Fly Away. Miley expressed her belief that her dad's singing talent was not fully appreciated. She said, “I will say that I feel vocally my dad was underappreciated.”

